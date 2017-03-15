Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Voter registration deadline for special election approaching

TJ Rigg, ReporterMarch 15, 2017Leave a Comment

Courtesy Photo

Courtesy Photo

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Kansans living in the fourth congressional district have until Tuesday to register to vote in a special election to pick a representative for the U.S. House of Representatives.

The special election became necessary when the U.S. Senate confirmed former Rep. Mike Pompeo as director of the Central Intelligence Agency. Pompeo resigned from his position as 4th District Congressman on Jan. 23.

Election Day for the special election takes place April 11. Residents of the 4th District will choose Republican Ron Estes, Democrat James Thompson or Libertarian Chris Rockhold to represent Kansas in the House.

Prospective voters can register to vote in the special election on Tuesday, the deadline to register, online or in-person. As long as online registration is processed by 11:59 p.m., it will be accepted, said Tabitha Lehman, Sedgwick County Election Commissioner. For those sending in an application by mail, the application needs postmarked by Tuesday to be accepted.

Lehman said the Sedgwick County election office is seeing registration similar to a year ago, when the state hosted caucuses for the 2016 General Election.

“We are just not seeing a significant increase, really, in registration or applications for advanced voting at this point,” she said.

Counties in the 4th District will begin mailing advanced voting ballots Wednesday. In-person advanced voting begins March 27. Sedgwick County has 16 locations, including the Sedgwick County Election Office in downtown Wichita.

The last day to request a mail-in ballot is April 7, the Friday before the election.

“We strongly, strongly recommend people do not wait that long,” Lehman said. “There have been changes in the way the post office delivers mail now. It takes significantly longer. That’s just the way it is because they don’t sort mail on the weekends anymore. If you ask for that ballot on Friday, it’s most likely you won’t even receive it by Election Day, so don’t wait that long.”

Since the special election happens during an off-calendar election year, voter turnout will likely not be as high, Lehman said. Kansas has not had a special congressional election in 67 years, Lehman said, which also makes it difficult to gauge voter turnout.

“Those other markers we’re looking at, phone call volume, our ballot-by-mail request, voter registration numbers, they’re just not hitting the numbers we’d expect for a large turnout,” she said.

Raising awareness about the special election is something Lehman hopes will happen to ensure a high voter turnout.

“Make sure your neighbors know,” she said. “Make sure your friends know and encourage them to get out and vote.”

To register to vote online, click here. To check your voter registration status and find your polling location, click here. For other election information, click here.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

President Bardo issues response to sit-in
President Bardo issues response to sit-in
Students stage sit-in protest at President Bardo’s office
Students stage sit-in protest at President Bardo’s office
Supreme Court serves as a tool for students
Supreme Court serves as a tool for students
Youth pastor’s skills at play in new RSC role
Youth pastor’s skills at play in new RSC role
Hall: ‘I will not have my character assassinated’
Hall: ‘I will not have my character assassinated’

Other stories filed under Politics

Students stage sit-in protest at President Bardo’s office
Students stage sit-in protest at President Bardo’s office
Report: Brownback has been named ambassador to UN for food, agriculture
Report: Brownback has been named ambassador to UN for food, agriculture
Former Wichita mayor announces candidacy for governor
Former Wichita mayor announces candidacy for governor
State parties select nominees for 4th District special election
State parties select nominees for 4th District special election
Pompeo’s vacancy creates special election buzz
Pompeo’s vacancy creates special election buzz
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Voter registration deadline for special election approaching

    News

    Report: Brownback has been named ambassador to UN for food, agriculture

  • Voter registration deadline for special election approaching

    Columns

    Rigg: House Bill would end Environmental Protection Agency

  • Voter registration deadline for special election approaching

    News

    Non-profit launches in Kansas to benefit foster children

  • Voter registration deadline for special election approaching

    Campus

    Admissions teams with media resource center to create customized videos

  • Voter registration deadline for special election approaching

    News

    Former Wichita mayor announces candidacy for governor

  • Voter registration deadline for special election approaching

    News

    State parties select nominees for 4th District special election

  • Voter registration deadline for special election approaching

    Columns

    Rigg: Law would restore teachers’ due process rights

  • Voter registration deadline for special election approaching

    Campus

    Student spends semester interning for Michelle Obama’s office

  • Voter registration deadline for special election approaching

    Columns

    Rigg: Senators should change vote on DeVos’ appointment

  • Voter registration deadline for special election approaching

    Campus

    ODI program coordinator takes on role as assistant director