Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

SGA vice president shown as administrator on protestors’ Facebook group

TJ Rigg, ReporterMarch 16, 2017Leave a Comment

TJ Rigg

TJ Rigg

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






During Student Government Association’s meeting Wednesday, a group of protestors calling themselves “We the Students” interrupted the meeting with a proposed resolution to move for a vote of No Confidence in University President John Bardo.

The resolution passed by a vote of 20-4-7.

In an interview during the meeting, which The Sunflower broadcasted live on Facebook, Student Body Vice President Taben Azad denied any prior knowledge of the disruptive resolution.

“We had no idea it was coming,” Azad said.

However, in the protestors’ Facebook group, which two Sunflower reporters were invited to by members, Azad is listed as an administrator for the group.

The page shows Azad was made an administrator of the group March 5, nine days before the protestors staged a sit-in outside Bardo’s office with demands for transparency from university administration. 

One of Azad’s first posts into the Facebook group was at 7:12 p.m. March 6. He wrote about the planned protest Tuesday, and mentioned the list of demands the group had for Bardo.

At 8:43 a.m. Tuesday, Azad posted the We the Students Facebook page was live and invited members to share and invite friends to the sit-in.

Azad did not attend the sit-in, but did post in the Facebook group numerous times during the sit-in.

At 1:15 p.m., he posted, “Don’t let Vizzini, Moses or Heldman move you all. They are full of it and could care less. YOU ALL KEEP MAKING THEM SWEAT.”

At 1:52 p.m., near the end of the protest, he wrote, “YALL BETTER FINISH STRONG. SHOW THEM CORRUPT ADMINISTRATORS WHO YOU ARE AND YOU HERE.”

One of Azad’s most recent posts came around midnight Wednesday. He posted a checklist of sorts and mentioned the Vote of No Confidence, writing “check” next it.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

Faculty senate raises concerns over proposed YMCA
Faculty senate raises concerns over proposed YMCA
‘Cannibalization’ addressed by faculty senate
‘Cannibalization’ addressed by faculty senate
Change in WSU dining services could bring new restaurant venues
Change in WSU dining services could bring new restaurant venues
Faculty Senate letter confirmed, sent to President Bardo
Faculty Senate letter confirmed, sent to President Bardo
SGA passes vote of no confidence in President Bardo
SGA passes vote of no confidence in President Bardo

Other stories filed under Student Government Association

SGA passes vote of no confidence in President Bardo
SGA passes vote of no confidence in President Bardo
Supreme Court serves as a tool for students
Supreme Court serves as a tool for students
Hall: ‘I will not have my character assassinated’
Hall: ‘I will not have my character assassinated’
SGA takes stand against YMCA partnership
SGA takes stand against YMCA partnership
Student senate hears requests for student fees
Student senate hears requests for student fees
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • SGA vice president shown as administrator on protestors’ Facebook group

    Columns

    Don’t sit this one out

  • SGA vice president shown as administrator on protestors’ Facebook group

    News

    Voter registration deadline for special election approaching

  • SGA vice president shown as administrator on protestors’ Facebook group

    News

    Report: Brownback has been named ambassador to UN for food, agriculture

  • SGA vice president shown as administrator on protestors’ Facebook group

    Columns

    Rigg: House Bill would end Environmental Protection Agency

  • SGA vice president shown as administrator on protestors’ Facebook group

    News

    Non-profit launches in Kansas to benefit foster children

  • SGA vice president shown as administrator on protestors’ Facebook group

    Campus

    Admissions teams with media resource center to create customized videos

  • SGA vice president shown as administrator on protestors’ Facebook group

    News

    Former Wichita mayor announces candidacy for governor

  • SGA vice president shown as administrator on protestors’ Facebook group

    News

    State parties select nominees for 4th District special election

  • SGA vice president shown as administrator on protestors’ Facebook group

    Columns

    Rigg: Law would restore teachers’ due process rights

  • SGA vice president shown as administrator on protestors’ Facebook group

    Campus

    Student spends semester interning for Michelle Obama’s office