Breaking down the Dayton Flyers

Dayton's Archie Miller likes to play a rotation of three senior guards.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Dayton is in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight season. Archie Miller’s Flyers are the one of 18 teams to play in the Tournament each of the last four seasons.

Dayton is regular tournament party crashers, winning four games in the last three seasons as the lower seed. They’re seeded No. 7 in the South region, and they’ll play Wichita State, who has been widely considered to be under-seeded as a No. 10 seed.

Overall, the Flyers have a 19-19 record in the NCAA Tournament, including three appearances in the Elite Eight and seven in the Sweet 16. Last year, Dayton was routed out of the tournament by 10-seeded Syracuse, who went on to the Final Four. Under Miller’s direction, the Flyers have a 5-4 record in the NCAA Tournament.

Miller was the Atlantic 10’s Coach of the Year. Archie and his brother Sean, who is the Arizona head coach, are the first brothers in the NCAA to be named the Coach of the Year in their respective conferences.

The Flyers (24-7) finished as the regular-season champions of the Atlantic 10 conference. They fell to No. 9 seeded Davidson in the quarterfinals of the A10 conference tournament. They finished with 12 wins over top 100 RPI opponents. Dayton lost their last two games.

Dayton leads the all-time series with the Shockers 2-0. They haven’t met since 1962 in the first round of the NIT.

Dayton starts a small-ball lineup featuring three senior guards and no forward taller than 6-8 senior Kendall Pollard. The Flyers have 10 players who average more than 10 minutes per game. Senior guard Scoochie Smith earned A10 first-team honors, averaging more than 13 points, four assists and 3 rebounds per game.

Dayton’s projected starting lineup:

G — Kyle Davis (Sr, 6-0) 8.1 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.7 APG

G — Charles Cooke (R-Sr, 6-5) 16.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 2.7 APG

G — Scoochie Smith (Sr, 6-2) 13.5 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 4.5 APG

F — Xeyrius Williams (So, 6-8) 8.4 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 1.0 APG

F — Kendall Pollard (Sr, 6-6) 14.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 1.4 APG

Dayton’s frontcourt is less settled than the power backcourt of Smith, Charles Cooke and Kyle Davis. Miller has struggled to replace 6-6 forward Dyshawn Pierre, who led in rebounding (8.5 per game) and added 12 points per game his senior year.

Kostas Antetokounmpo, a 6-10 freshman forward and brother of Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, is ineligible for play this season while he serves an academic redshirt.

Pollard, 6-6, who averages 14 points and five rebounds, battled offseason surgeries to his knee and wrist. He also sat out the first six games of the year with a thigh injury.

Josh Cunningham, a 6-7 transfer from Bradley, missed 21 games with a torn ligament in his left ankle before he returned in February.