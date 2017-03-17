How Student Senate voted on the YMCA fees increase
The following is the vote count of Wichita State Student Senate’s Mar. 8, 2017 “Support for Student Fee Increase for Campus YMCA.”
Senators in favor of the resolution: 8
India Belsford
Dan Corrieri
Garin Egerton
Brayden Hosman
Paige Hungate
Sydney Kalscheur
Ryan Siebuhr
Walter Wright
Senators opposed to the resolution: 25
Fayez Alruwaili
Randy Barbour
Kenon Brinkley
Sandra Carlo
Timothy Dodd
Ian Englebright
Brandon Jackson
MD Joad
Nibras Karim
Katie Kelly
Zubair Khan
Kylen Lawless
Xan Mattek
Aleyah Murray
Kavya Natesan
Qian Qian Ng
Debbie Ojeda
Ricky Oshakuade
Paul Raymond
Kyler Sanders
Zarin Shoity
Demetrius Sterling
Anna Turosak
Vishwa Sai
Umair Zoumy
Senators who abstained: 2
Luke Mohr
Stella Yang
