How Student Senate voted on the YMCA fees increase

The following is the vote count of Wichita State Student Senate’s Mar. 8, 2017 “Support for Student Fee Increase for Campus YMCA.”

Senators in favor of the resolution: 8



India Belsford

Dan Corrieri

Garin Egerton

Brayden Hosman

Paige Hungate

Sydney Kalscheur

Ryan Siebuhr

Walter Wright

Senators opposed to the resolution: 25



Fayez Alruwaili

Randy Barbour

Kenon Brinkley

Sandra Carlo

Timothy Dodd

Ian Englebright

Brandon Jackson

MD Joad

Nibras Karim

Katie Kelly

Zubair Khan

Kylen Lawless

Xan Mattek

Aleyah Murray

Kavya Natesan

Qian Qian Ng

Debbie Ojeda

Ricky Oshakuade

Paul Raymond

Kyler Sanders

Zarin Shoity

Demetrius Sterling

Anna Turosak

Vishwa Sai

Umair Zoumy

Senators who abstained: 2



Luke Mohr

Stella Yang