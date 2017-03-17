Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Associate VP of Student Affairs Christine Schneikart-Luebbe resigns

Andrew Linnabary and Jenna Farhat March 17, 2017

Two days following the student senate’s vote of no confidence in President John Bardo, student government adviser and Associate Vice President of Student Affairs Christine Schneikart-Luebbe has resigned from her position, effective immediately. Schneikart-Luebbe had been with the university for 23 years

Ashwin Govindarajan, treasurer for student government association, said the association’s cabinet members were informed of Schneikart-Luebbe’s resignation during a meeting with Vice President of Student Affairs Teri Hall Friday. Govindarajan said he was told that Schneikart-Luebbe “wanted a break from the university” and that she wanted to spend more time with family.

Hall will serve as interim adviser to student government.

In a statement provided by Hall, Schneikart-Luebbe said, “I have determined it’s time to move on to the next opportunity. I have loved working with students and their families and alongside great people to advance this wonderful university. I’ve also reached the difficult decision that it’s time for me to move on to my next challenge.

“I look forward to taking a little time to spend with my family while determining what my professional chapter will be. I wish the best for Wichita State University and all its great people.”

Last October, Student Body President Joseph Shepard expressed concerns over what he perceived as the mistreatment of Schneikart-Luebbe by other administrators.

“I’ve seen her be bullied. I’ve seen her not have a seat at the table where she should,” Shepard said.

“I think that Christine was put in this position to fail — to give the administration a reason to let her go.”

The Sunflower will provide more details as they become available.

  1. Tell the Truth on March 17th, 2017 2:44 pm

    “Resigned”??! Is there anyone out there that really believes she resigned? She was pushed out by the Administration – FACT!!

  • Campus

    Wichita State to celebrate International Women’s Day