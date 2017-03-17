Vegas oddsmakers have No. 10 seed Wichita State projected to upset No. 7 seed Dayton

Wichita State is listed as a 6.5 point favorite against No. 7 seed Dayton.

Close Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp practices shooting threes during the open practice in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Shockers play Dayton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. (Mar. 16, 2017) Brian Hayes

Wichita State is favored to upset the lower-seeded Dayton Flyers, Vegas oddsmakers say.

At this point in the NCAA Tournament, two higher-seeded teams upset teams seated lower than them. Only twice so far has Vegas projections been wrong: No. 6 seed Maryland, who was a 2-point favorite lost to Xavier by 11, and No. 9 Vanderbilt, who was a two-point favorite, lost to Northwestern by two points.

Vegas projected the upset of No. 12 seed Middle Tennessee State to defeat No. 5 seed Minnesota. Middle Tennessee was projected a 1.5 point favorite and they won by 9.

Oddsmaker projects have been wrong just twice through the first 21 games of the first round. Additionally, 11 of 21 games in the first round have had teams cover the spread.

Wichita State is just the second upset projected by Vegas through the NCAA Tournament’s first round.

Update: USC has upset No. 6 seed Southern Methodist. The Mustangs of SMU were projected a seven-point favorite by Vegas.