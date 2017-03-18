Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Halftime: Wichita State trails No. 7 seed Dayton

The Shockers are shooting 17 percent from 3-point range.

Evan Pflugradt, Editor-in-ChiefMarch 17, 2017Leave a Comment

Brian Hayes

Brian Hayes

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Wichita State entered Friday night’s first round game with No. 7 seed Dayton as the No. 4 best 3-point shooting team in the country. With less than five seconds left in the half, Shocker forward Zach Brown was the only one to have made a shot from 3-point range.

With less than five seconds left in the half, Wichita State junior Rashard Kelly tossed up a 3-pointer off-balanced with just one foot on the ground and hit at the buzzer.

At halftime, Wichita State trails No. 10 seed Dayton 29-27.

The Shockers have shot 16 percent from 3-pointers.

Dayton senior guard Scoochie Smith scored 15 first half points on 10 shots. He leads all scorers.

Wichita State leads the rebound battle 24-16. The Shockers, however, have committed eight turnovers to Dayton’s three.

Wichita State’s Daishon Smith and Shaq Morris each have two fouls.

 

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Bracket Busters

Vegas oddsmakers have No. 10 seed Wichita State projected to upset No. 7 seed Dayton
Vegas oddsmakers have No. 10 seed Wichita State projected to upset No. 7 seed Dayton
Name game: Daishon vs Dayshon Smith to meet Friday
Name game: Daishon vs Dayshon Smith to meet Friday
Man who goes 0-16 in bracket challenge has Wichita State winning it all
Man who goes 0-16 in bracket challenge has Wichita State winning it all
Arizona head coach Sean Miller doesn’t have advice for Dayton’s Archie Miller in planning for Wichita State
Arizona head coach Sean Miller doesn’t have advice for Dayton’s Archie Miller in planning for Wichita State
Ron Baker writes article for The Players’ Tribune
Ron Baker writes article for The Players’ Tribune

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Vegas oddsmakers have No. 10 seed Wichita State projected to upset No. 7 seed Dayton
Vegas oddsmakers have No. 10 seed Wichita State projected to upset No. 7 seed Dayton
Name game: Daishon vs Dayshon Smith to meet Friday
Name game: Daishon vs Dayshon Smith to meet Friday
Man who goes 0-16 in bracket challenge has Wichita State winning it all
Man who goes 0-16 in bracket challenge has Wichita State winning it all
Arizona head coach Sean Miller doesn’t have advice for Dayton’s Archie Miller in planning for Wichita State
Arizona head coach Sean Miller doesn’t have advice for Dayton’s Archie Miller in planning for Wichita State
Ron Baker writes article for The Players’ Tribune
Ron Baker writes article for The Players’ Tribune
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Halftime: Wichita State trails No. 7 seed Dayton

    Bracket Busters

    Vegas oddsmakers have No. 10 seed Wichita State projected to upset No. 7 seed Dayton

  • Halftime: Wichita State trails No. 7 seed Dayton

    Bracket Busters

    Man who goes 0-16 in bracket challenge has Wichita State winning it all

  • Halftime: Wichita State trails No. 7 seed Dayton

    Bracket Busters

    Arizona head coach Sean Miller doesn’t have advice for Dayton’s Archie Miller in planning for Wichita State

  • Halftime: Wichita State trails No. 7 seed Dayton

    Bracket Busters

    Breaking down the Dayton Flyers

  • Halftime: Wichita State trails No. 7 seed Dayton

    Bracket Busters

    How Gregg Marshall transformed Shaq Morris to be NCAA Tournament ready

  • Halftime: Wichita State trails No. 7 seed Dayton

    Bracket Busters

    Dayton’s frontcourt isn’t as settled as their veteran backcourt

  • Halftime: Wichita State trails No. 7 seed Dayton

    Bracket Busters

    Gregg Marshall may give Dayton head coach Archie Miller the sweats

  • Halftime: Wichita State trails No. 7 seed Dayton

    Campus

    President Bardo issues response to sit-in

  • Halftime: Wichita State trails No. 7 seed Dayton

    Bracket Busters

    ‘We’re definitely underrated’: Wichita State selected 10-seed in South region

  • Halftime: Wichita State trails No. 7 seed Dayton

    Bracket Busters

    Bracket released: Wichita State earns a 10-seed in the South region