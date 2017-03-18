Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Wichita State wipes out Dayton, advances to Sunday

Wichita State battled 14 lead changes before pulling ahead of Dayton, 64-58.

Brian Hayes, Photo EditorMarch 17, 2017Leave a Comment

Slideshow • 30 Photos
Brian Hayes

Wichita State’s Shaquille Morris practices before the NCAA tournament first round game against Dayton in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Mar. 17, 2017)

