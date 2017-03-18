Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

‘She’s another mother to me’: Zach Brown’s special connection with Lynn Marshall

Aliyah Funschelle, Reporter
March 18, 2017

Lynn Marshall, Gregg Marshall’s wife, cheers in the first half at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The shockers beat the Flyers 64 – 58 (Mar. 17, 17, 2017)

Lynn Marshall, Gregg Marshall’s wife, cheers in the first half at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The shockers beat the Flyers 64 – 58 (Mar. 17, 17, 2017)

Lynn Marshall doesn’t go unnoticed on the sidelines.

At every game she is yelling and cheering — always 100 percent engaged in the game; all while wearing a No. 1 Wichita State jersey — the same number as junior forward Zach Brown’s jersey.

Lynn, wife of Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall, said people often flock to the leading scorer after the game. She said she’ll sometimes see Brown sitting at his locker unaccompanied.

“I go over to him and I’m just like, ‘Hey, you know what? I know what you do for the team and I know you do all the dirty work,'” Lynn said.

Lynn sat behind the Shockers’ bench during an away game when Wichita State trailed by 10. Frustrated, she watched as Brown, covered in sweat, took a seat on the bench. She called out to Brown and said, “If everyone played as hard as you, we would be up by 15.”

Brown didn’t mind the comment. He always turns around and says, “Yeah, I got you,” when she calls out for defense.

He said he appreciates the support from Lynn, especially with how close the two are.

“I love it,” Brown said. “She’s another mother to me.”

 

