Pre-game playlist
Daishon Smith:
Go to artist: YFN Lucci
Song: “Who i do it for”
The whole Wish Me Well album to be honest
Reason: I can relate to a lot of his music and he’s really motivational
Eric Hamilton:
“We gonna make it” by Jadakiss
Kaelen Malone:
“Call Casting” by Migos
Zach Bush and JR:
“Mask off” by Future
“Both” by Drake and Gucci Mane
Artists: Chief Keef , Kodak Black
Drake, Future, Big Sean, A LOT / mainly Future
Darral Willis:
Go to song: Did It Again (feat. Rich the Kid) by Jay Critch
Shaq Morris:
Stick talk by Future
Rauno Nurger:
“Honestly I don’t have a single song that I listen to I just listen to whatever can pump me up sometimes it’s rock sometimes it’s rap”
Brett Barney and Austin Reaves:
Shaq Morris and Markis McDuffie’s singing before the games
