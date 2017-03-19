Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Pre-game playlist

Aliyah Funschelle, ReporterMarch 19, 2017Leave a Comment

Wichita State’s Markis McDuffie Snapchats on his phone while entering Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday afternoon before the NCAA Tournament game against Dayton. (Mar. 17, 2017)

Daishon Smith:

Go to artist: YFN Lucci

Song: “Who i do it for”

The whole Wish Me Well album to be honest

Reason: I can relate to a lot of his music and he’s really motivational

Eric Hamilton:

“We gonna make it” by Jadakiss

Kaelen Malone:

“Call Casting” by Migos

Zach Bush and JR:

“Mask off” by Future

“Both” by Drake and Gucci Mane

Artists: Chief Keef , Kodak Black

Drake, Future, Big Sean, A LOT / mainly Future

Darral Willis:

Go to song: Did It Again (feat. Rich the Kid) by Jay Critch

Shaq Morris:

Stick talk by Future

Rauno Nurger:

“Honestly I don’t have a single song that I listen to I just listen to whatever can pump me up sometimes it’s rock sometimes it’s rap”

Brett Barney and Austin Reaves:

Shaq Morris and Markis McDuffie’s singing before the games

