Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Softball bests Drake, sweeps first MVC weekend

Andrew Linnabary, Managing EditorMarch 19, 2017Leave a Comment

Junior+Mackenzie+Wright+cheers+as+she+races+to+home+base+to+score+against+Drake.+
Junior Mackenzie Wright cheers as she races to home base to score against Drake.

Junior Mackenzie Wright cheers as she races to home base to score against Drake.

Selena Favela

Selena Favela

Junior Mackenzie Wright cheers as she races to home base to score against Drake.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Wichita State softball bested Drake and swept the first weekend of Missouri Valley Conference play, defeating the Bulldogs 8-4 Sunday.

Wichita State started strong in the first, junior Mackenzie Wright leading off with a double. A sacrifice bunt from middle infielder Kelli Spring and a single from middle infielder Laurie Derrico were enough for the Shockers to take an early 1-0 lead.

Sophomore Mauriana Jamele hit a single to start off the second. Centerfielder Ashley Johnson then tripled with an RBI, followed by a double with an RBI by Adams, adding up to a 3-0 Shocker lead.

The Shockers’ defense began to lose its footing in the third inning, allowing two Bulldogs runs.

A home run from outfielder Paige Luellen in the fourth put the Shockers back up 4-2.

The Shockers’ defense fell face-first in the fifth, allowing two runs on two errors.

Wichita State bounced back, scoring two in the fifth on singles from Wright, Spring and Derrico and two in the sixth.

A foul-out to Jamele ended the game, giving Wichita State the 8-4 win.

Derrico led the game with three hits and three RBIs, followed by Wright with two hits and three runs.

Pitcher Katie Malone threw all seven innings. She said the Shockers “took it to ‘em the entire weekend.”

The only thing the Shockers need to work on, she said, is defense. The Shockers’ greatest foe Sunday was themselves, all four of the Bulldogs’ runs scored on errors.

Malone said the team’s confidence, despite their errors, showed their resilience firsthand.

“We came back and showed them that’s not who we are.

“We can come back from anything.”

Outfielder Ashley Johnson, who missed a pop fly in the fifth, said she wasn’t worried about her or anyone else’s errors.

“You make an error, your teammates are going to pick you up.”

Malone said the weekend should be a reminder of Wichita State’s dominance.

“We wanted to show everyone in the conference that we should be No 1.”

The Shockers are 15-10 on the season and are 3-0 in Missouri Valley Conference play. The Shockers host Nebraska Monday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Softball

Shockers sweep projected Valley winner to open conference play
Shockers sweep projected Valley winner to open conference play
Wichita State one out from victory over no. 12 LSU; fall 4-3
Wichita State one out from victory over no. 12 LSU; fall 4-3
Softball ends five-game losing streak in Tulsa
Softball ends five-game losing streak in Tulsa
Softball’s hitting struggles gives way to No. 9 OU
Softball’s hitting struggles gives way to No. 9 OU
Softball ends weekend undefeated
Softball ends weekend undefeated

Other stories filed under Sports

‘We are trying to be elite one day too’: Wichita State’s development compared to Kentucky’s one-and-done system
‘We are trying to be elite one day too’: Wichita State’s development compared to Kentucky’s one-and-done system
A Wichita State-Winthrop love story
A Wichita State-Winthrop love story
Seeking validation, Gregg Marshall prepares for personal battle Sunday
Seeking validation, Gregg Marshall prepares for personal battle Sunday
The Shockers’ favorite pre-game music
The Shockers’ favorite pre-game music
Cliff Levingston supports Wichita State in Indianapolis
Cliff Levingston supports Wichita State in Indianapolis
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Softball bests Drake, sweeps first MVC weekend

    Campus

    Associate VP of Student Affairs Christine Schneikart-Luebbe resigns

  • Softball bests Drake, sweeps first MVC weekend

    Local

    WSU student struck, mugged outside McDonald’s

  • Softball bests Drake, sweeps first MVC weekend

    Campus

    SGA passes vote of no confidence in President Bardo

  • Softball bests Drake, sweeps first MVC weekend

    Columns

    Linnabary: Renovation Campus

  • Softball bests Drake, sweeps first MVC weekend

    News

    Hall: ‘I will not have my character assassinated’

  • Softball bests Drake, sweeps first MVC weekend

    Campus

    Students protest student fees increase for YMCA

  • Campus

    Wichita State to celebrate International Women’s Day

  • Softball bests Drake, sweeps first MVC weekend

    Campus

    ‘Would you mind engaging us?’

  • Softball bests Drake, sweeps first MVC weekend

    Campus

    YMCA possibly coming to Innovation Campus

  • Softball bests Drake, sweeps first MVC weekend

    Local

    From futsal matches to M*A*S*H