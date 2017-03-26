Men’s tennis goes one-for-two in doubleheader

Close Freshman Murkel Dellien prepares to return the ball to UT Arlington's side of the court. (Mar. 25, 2017) Matt Crow Matt Crow Freshman Murkel Dellien prepares to return the ball to UT Arlington's side of the court. (Mar. 25, 2017) Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Men’s tennis returned home after four road games in a row to doubleheader action against UT Arlington and Seward County Community College. The Shockers split the meetings on Saturday, losing to UT Arlington but winning against Seward.

The Shockers’ meeting with the UT Arlington Mavericks came down to the final singles match.

In doubles, the Shockers duo of Marius Frosa and Murkel Dellien took the first match against Jhonathan Gonzalez and Mauricio Del Rio of UT Arlington, 6-2. Jan Poboril and Vitor Mendes fell to Guanarteme Nuez and Daniel Armengol, 3-6.

With the doubles point up for grabs, the third match became the focal point for both teams.

Jocelyn Devilliers and Eddie Stoica faced Sansidh Kommaruju and Mario Muniesa. The teams were tied at five games apiece before the UT Arlington pair found the open spots on the court and won the remaining two games. The Shockers lost that match 5-7.

The Mavericks took the doubles point to head into singles.

Frosa was the only Shocker to take the first set 6-2 in singles and put the Shockers on the board with a powerful win in the second set 6-1 against Muniesa.

On court three, Dellien stayed close to Nuez in the first set but lost 5-7. In the second set, Dellien and Nuez had several twenty-plus-hit volleys, but Dellien ultimately fell 4-6.

Devilliers faced Gonzalez on court two, split the first two sets 3-6 and 6-4, but fell short in the third 2-6, giving the match point to UT Arlington.

With the Shockers losing two of the first three singles matches, it allowed for Mendes and Poboril to shine in their matches.

Mendes, who lost his first set 4-6 to UTA’s Del Rio, grabbed the last two sets 6-3 and 6-4 to bring the Shockers to two points overall.

Poboril was in a similar position as Mendes in his meeting with Pablo Colvee. Poboril lost the first set 5-7, but took the remaining two sets 6-2 and 6-3, putting the Shockers and Mavericks at three match points each.

With the teams now tied, all eyes were on court four and the matchup between Stoica and Armengol.

Stoica dropped the first set 3-6, but turned the tables in the second set to win 6-4. Stoica and Armengol, both tired from the long first two sets, fought to get the point for their team, but Armengol prevailed and won the final set 6-4.

In their meeting with the Seward Saints, the Shockers won 5-2.

Wichita State dropped the doubles point but claimed five of six singles matches.

The Shockers (10-9) are back on the road for a two-game stretch where they will face fellow MVC schools Illinois State (6-12) and Southern Illinois (14-2).