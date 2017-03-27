Complete list of candidates announced for SGA election

Close Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Campaign season for the 2017 Wichita State Student Government Association election is officially open. Two tickets have been announced: Impact and United We Stand.

A complete list of the candidates running for each ticket is below.

Impact

President: Tracia Banuelos

Vice President: Patrick Oshakuade

At-Large Senators:

Amena Elamin

Ian Englebright

Katie Kelly

Khristian Jones

Lucas Webb

Richard Mai

Shayla Nguyen

Stella Yang

Timothy Dodd

Zubair Khan

Business Senator:

Matthew Chesier

Education Senators:

Emily Harrington

McKenna Paintin

Engineering Senators:

Aahdair Jain

Herra Hameedi

Zarin Shoity

Fine Arts Senator

Xan Mattek

Graduate Senators:

Anna Turosak

Debbie Ojeda-Leitner

Randy Barbour

Health Professions Senators:

Josh Villa

Kellie Deutsch

Honors Senator:

Sandra Carlo

Liberal Arts and Sciences Senators:

Abriona Williams

Gentry Thiesen

Katie Slavenburg

Kenon Brinkley

Out-of-State Senator:

Paul Raymond

Veteran Senator:

Ciaban Peterson

United We Stand

President: Paige E. Hungate

Vice President: Breck Towner

​

At-Large Senators:

India Brelsford

Theresa Doan

Garin Egerton

Mindy Huynh

Alexis Landreth

Kylen Lawless

Kelvin Lopez

Hasan Raffi

Greg Rubbert

Colton Russell

Kyler Sanders

Lane Smith

Alexander Vulgamore

Taylor Williams

Business Senators:

Jason McCarty

Alex Miller

Jessica Wehkamp

​

Education Senators:

Aleyah Murray

Tommy Rudawsky

​

Engineering Senators:

Abel Barazza

Rochell Delevante

Lucia Talavera

​

Fine Arts Senator:

Solomon Dold

​

Graduate Senators:

Gregory Bucchin

Raghavendra Deshmukh

Health Professions Senators:

Sydney Kalscheur

Sydney Simek

Chris Thiel

​

Honors Senator:

Kyle Kopecky

​

Liberal Arts and Sciences Senators:

Carleigh Camacho

MD Joad

Claire Kirkland

Gonzalo Neira

Shelby Rowell

​

Out-of-State Senator:

Jared Santos

Veterans Senator:

Dan Corrieri