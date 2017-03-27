Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Complete list of candidates announced for SGA election

Nicole Byrne, ReporterMarch 27, 2017

Campaign season for the 2017 Wichita State Student Government Association election is officially open. Two tickets have been announced: Impact and United We Stand.

A complete list of the candidates running for each ticket is below.

 

Impact

President: Tracia Banuelos

Vice President: Patrick Oshakuade

 

At-Large Senators:

Amena Elamin

Ian Englebright

Katie Kelly

Khristian Jones

Lucas Webb

Richard Mai

Shayla Nguyen

Stella Yang

Timothy Dodd

Zubair Khan

 

Business Senator:

Matthew Chesier

 

Education Senators:

Emily Harrington

McKenna Paintin

 

Engineering Senators:

Aahdair Jain

Herra Hameedi

Zarin Shoity

Fine Arts Senator

Xan Mattek

 

Graduate Senators:

Anna Turosak

Debbie Ojeda-Leitner

Randy Barbour

 

Health Professions Senators:

Josh Villa

Kellie Deutsch

 

Honors Senator:

Sandra Carlo

 

Liberal Arts and Sciences Senators:

Abriona Williams

Gentry Thiesen

Katie Slavenburg

Kenon Brinkley

 

Out-of-State Senator:

Paul Raymond

 

Veteran Senator:

Ciaban Peterson

 

 

United We Stand

President: Paige E. Hungate

Vice President: Breck Towner

At-Large Senators:

India Brelsford

Theresa Doan

Garin Egerton

Mindy Huynh

Alexis Landreth

Kylen Lawless

Kelvin Lopez

Hasan Raffi

Greg Rubbert

Colton Russell

Kyler Sanders

Lane Smith

Alexander Vulgamore

Taylor Williams

 

Business Senators:

Jason McCarty

Alex Miller

Jessica Wehkamp

Education Senators:

Aleyah Murray

Tommy Rudawsky

Engineering Senators:

Abel Barazza

Rochell Delevante

Lucia Talavera

Fine Arts Senator:

Solomon Dold

Graduate Senators:

Gregory Bucchin

Raghavendra Deshmukh

 

Health Professions Senators:

Sydney Kalscheur

Sydney Simek

Chris Thiel

Honors Senator:

Kyle Kopecky

Liberal Arts and Sciences Senators:

Carleigh Camacho

MD Joad

Claire Kirkland

Gonzalo Neira

Shelby Rowell

Out-of-State Senator:

Jared Santos

 

Veterans Senator:

Dan Corrieri

