Complete list of candidates announced for SGA election
Campaign season for the 2017 Wichita State Student Government Association election is officially open. Two tickets have been announced: Impact and United We Stand.
A complete list of the candidates running for each ticket is below.
Impact
President: Tracia Banuelos
Vice President: Patrick Oshakuade
At-Large Senators:
Amena Elamin
Ian Englebright
Katie Kelly
Khristian Jones
Lucas Webb
Richard Mai
Shayla Nguyen
Stella Yang
Timothy Dodd
Zubair Khan
Business Senator:
Matthew Chesier
Education Senators:
Emily Harrington
McKenna Paintin
Engineering Senators:
Aahdair Jain
Herra Hameedi
Zarin Shoity
Fine Arts Senator
Xan Mattek
Graduate Senators:
Anna Turosak
Debbie Ojeda-Leitner
Randy Barbour
Health Professions Senators:
Josh Villa
Kellie Deutsch
Honors Senator:
Sandra Carlo
Liberal Arts and Sciences Senators:
Abriona Williams
Gentry Thiesen
Katie Slavenburg
Kenon Brinkley
Out-of-State Senator:
Paul Raymond
Veteran Senator:
Ciaban Peterson
United We Stand
President: Paige E. Hungate
Vice President: Breck Towner
At-Large Senators:
India Brelsford
Theresa Doan
Garin Egerton
Mindy Huynh
Alexis Landreth
Kylen Lawless
Kelvin Lopez
Hasan Raffi
Greg Rubbert
Colton Russell
Kyler Sanders
Lane Smith
Alexander Vulgamore
Taylor Williams
Business Senators:
Jason McCarty
Alex Miller
Jessica Wehkamp
Education Senators:
Aleyah Murray
Tommy Rudawsky
Engineering Senators:
Abel Barazza
Rochell Delevante
Lucia Talavera
Fine Arts Senator:
Solomon Dold
Graduate Senators:
Gregory Bucchin
Raghavendra Deshmukh
Health Professions Senators:
Sydney Kalscheur
Sydney Simek
Chris Thiel
Honors Senator:
Kyle Kopecky
Liberal Arts and Sciences Senators:
Carleigh Camacho
MD Joad
Claire Kirkland
Gonzalo Neira
Shelby Rowell
Out-of-State Senator:
Jared Santos
Veterans Senator:
Dan Corrieri
