‘Everything is made up and the points don’t matter’

March 27, 2017
Student Government Association is a game.
Feuds are at an all-time high between the Wichita State administration and the Student Government Association. I’m not sure when things took a turn for the worst, but things haven’t been right for a while — a long while.
Students have the right to question university leaders. You, as students, elect student leaders to be your voice, present that to the administration and speak up for what should be in the best interest of the students.
No input from student leaders were requested ahead of time when Wichita State administration wanted to fund part of a proposed YMCA facility with student fees. When it came down to the big reveal, the administration sent Vice President for Research and Tech-Transfer John Tomblin for a PowerPoint asking for their support — just a formality. Point being, if SGA voted down, which they did, it wouldn’t do anything to change the administration’s plans. The real decision-making was done behind closed doors.
Student Body President Joseph Shepard has long said he and the administration are not on good terms. In October, Shepard and other SGA leaders went above the university’s head, reaching out to Kansas Board of Regents President Blake Flanders. In hopes to reach an interested ear, they persisted that students, faculty and staff were living in a “culture of fear” where they were “afraid to speak up” out of fear of retaliation from President John Bardo. Concerns of outside influence on university decisions threatening the academic freedom and a lack of coordination with student government fed their case.
“It is evident to us, as students, that anyone who speaks out against President Bardo will be let go from their position, or their position will be dissolved for reasons unknown,” Shepard wrote to Flanders.
Provost Tony Vizzini responded on behalf of a silent administration.
“It is the responsibility of SGA to represent student views to members of the administration,” he wrote. “It is the responsibility of the administration to make the final decisions on behalf of all constituencies of the university.”
Transparency is the new slang-term to coin President Bardo’s fast motives. And with the recent and mysterious leave of both the Dean of Students and Director of Campus Recreation, the call for transparency is justified.
At this point, however, transparency is only a soft vision of something so distant in reality.
When things are going well, student leaders “work together as trusted partners” with administration, Vizzini said in a statement to The Sunflower. But the relationship between the two hasn’t been settled for a long time.
There’s no working relationship that’s helped replenish the tattered transparency between the two student organizations. In the most recent senate meeting, a group of four students interrupted to call for a vote of no confidence and the resignation of President Bardo. Ultimately, at the end of hours of hesitation, a vote of 20-4-7 agreed on a resolution to read that President Bardo “is no longer competent to lead.”
SGA declared a formal distrust — it was gone well before that heated Wednesday night. The formality didn’t really matter. None of this did.
What can they possibly expect President Bardo to do to react to this? Nothing. This simply fuels the fire. Let’s get Drew Carey to run this show. After all, everything is made up and the points don’t matter.
Welcome to the real world kiddos, where yelling, screaming, and demanding gets you ignored or placated. The SGA has little grip on reality, how could they being born into a world of complain and you’ll get your way. What world do you live in? One where underlings can demand power from their bosses? To demand credit from them? Good luck when you graduate college, and you learn the real world does not care about you unless you give it legitimate reason to.
Don Manly Reply:
March 27th, 2017 at 2:21 pm
Dear self-proclaimed “adulto” see what I did there. By calling students kidos you are calling human beings inferior to you. So adulto we complain because it’s our money that we have to pay back with interest. Many students like myself saw that we have less of a future by going to wsu than if we just stayed home and it is a growing problem. We the students want to pay our money to be taught skills and not pay for corporations to build new buildings on campus. The campus is pretty enough, no need for more just be happy with campus as it is and focus on teaching. I transfered away from wsu as a senior to a different school and became a freshman again in a different program because wsu wouldnt let me have advising meetings without going through hoops. There is no comparison between wsu and kstate. My hope is that the administration has a change of mind on what is important so other students don’t waste tens of thousands of dollars for this regime. If students cannot find want they want then they should come to kstate. #EMAW (Every Man A Wildcat)
There has been an item in the news recently that I believe is very important. Graham Spanier, the former President of Penn State University, was convicted Friday, March 24, 2017 for his role in covering up incidents that occurred over 16 years ago at Penn State University. Two other administrators, Athletic Director Tim Curley, and Vice President Gary Schultz, pled guilty to misdemeanor charges in a plea deal and testified against him.
In the Penn State case, allegations were first known and reported internally at Penn State in 2001 but not made known to authorities and investigated until 2011. The people victimized or whose lives were otherwise negatively impacted between 2001 and 2011, is why I feel it is important that people speak up and make sure issues of concern are known by as many people as possible.
I recently shared details with individuals at WSU and the Kansas Board Regents about the settlement of a case involving James Pulliam that prevented the case and details from being shared at a public trial. I also shared details of documentation from Barth Hague from 2015 that outlined what he described as intentional efforts to withhold information from the media by Lou Heldman. This information was ultimately withheld from the public as a result.
It is no secret that I have filed a lawsuit against WSU. You can get the details of that case at the federal courthouse if you want as it is available to the public to read and print. I made my concerns about issues known to WSU administrators in April 2013 and I made issues known to the Kansas Board of Regents in late January and early February 2015. I provided them additional details of concerns in April and May 2015. I filed the lawsuit on March 2, 2016.
An article in the Wichita Eagle on May 2, 2015 stated the following:
“The regents, who govern the state university system, are making inquiries into the complaint by Robinson and will be visiting with Bardo”, according to a regents spokeswoman. Bardo said that he has not yet seen Robinson’s documents but that based on what the regents have told him, he’s confident he can answer all concerns and that WSU is run safely and well.
Even though I was still employed at WSU through June 30, 2015 and was at the Board Office on different occasions between May 2nd and June 30th of 2015, there was not a single attempt by anyone with the Board of Regents to ask me a single follow up question regarding all of the concerns I detailed for them.
People should know there are real issues that impact real people. People should know it is not all a game.
