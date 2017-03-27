Theater professor’s TEDx speech focuses on ‘replacing fear with curiosity’

Ed Baker, associate professor of Theater at Wichita State, once decided to teach a classroom of stagecraft students with a box full of light bulbs, radios and various equipment.

“So for lab today, we’re going to start taking things apart,” Baker said at the time. “What do you want to start with?”

Eventually, together as a group, they broke an LED light bulb, took the globe off, looked inside and attempted to light individual LED’s with a power inverter.

“It smoked the inverter and just destroyed it—burned it up,” Baker said with a chuckle.

“Once we started down this trail of taking things apart there was no shyness in the room.”

This episode struck a chord with Baker and breathed life into the central idea of his upcoming TEDx speech titled: “Replace Fear of the Unknown with Curiosity.”

He is set to speak for 14 minutes about replacing fear with curiosity on April 27 in the CAC Theater at WSU as one of the nine speakers focusing on curiosity, creativity and connection.

Baker, who specializes in technology, innovation, and management, said he plans to speak about all three parts of the main theme in his speech.

Baker did not submit his name for the event, but was anonymously submitted by someone else, he said.

Once WSU was approved to host a TEDx event on campus, because of entrepreneurship student Puvindren Supramaniam, an invitation for faculty and students to sign up to give a TEDx Talk at the event was sent out, said Nancy Loosle, director of student involvement.

Once his name was submitted, he had to write up a one-page letter on the theme: “Curiosity, Creativity and Connection.”

From there, the selection committee selected the letters and ranked them, Loosle said.

“My one page didn’t end up in the final speech,” Baker said. “I’m working on committing (the speech) to memory.”

The best TED videos look “off the cuff,” he said, but it’s only because everyone is required to memorize their speech beforehand.

Sophomore Sydney Jordan happened to be in Baker’s class when he encouraged his students to start taking things apart.

When Baker introduced the lab’s activity for the day, Jordan said many students in the classroom acted like they didn’t really know what to do or where to begin.

“That day was the best for me,” Jordan said. “I’ve always liked Legos and taking things apart.”

She said she encouraged her classmates to do that.

“I have a lot of anxiety about things but if I really want to do it I can figure out what’s going on,” Jordan said.

Jordan came to Wichita State from Kansas City. She said she was nervous when she first visited the university to see if it was the college she wanted to go to.

The first person she met on campus was Baker. She said at first Baker was a jerk to her, in a joking sort of way, because she told him she was thinking about going to Nebraska.

“He seemed really cool so the school seemed really cool,” Jordan said.