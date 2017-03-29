Sophomore Eric Hamilton granted release from Wichita State

Close Teammates help Wichita State’s Eric Hamilton (25) to his feet after he tangled with an Illinois State player. Matt Crow

Matt Crow Teammates help Wichita State’s Eric Hamilton (25) to his feet after he tangled with an Illinois State player.

Sophomore forward Eric Hamilton has been granted release from Wichita State, Shun Williams from On the Radar Hoops first reported.

Wichita State has yet to confirm the report. Hamilton retweeted the tweet from his personal Twitter account.

Eric Hamilton has been granted his release from Wichita State — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) March 29, 2017

Head coach Gregg Marshall had routinely described Hamilton’s style of play as a “Wrecking ball.”

Hamilton, a 6-8 forward from Atlanta, Georgia, spent a year post-graduate at Sunrise Christian Academy before joining Wichita State in 2015. Hamilton averaged 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 points his sophomore season. He appeared in 26 games his sophomore season with the Shockers.

He did not appear in any NCAA Tournament games in either of his two seasons with Wichita State.