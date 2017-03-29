Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Stage is set for TEDx Talks at CAC Theater

Brennen Smith, ReporterMarch 29, 2017Leave a Comment

For the most part, everything is ready for the TEDx event scheduled to start on April 27th in the CAC Theater.

Nine speakers have been selected to speak about “Curiosity, Creativity and Connection.” They have submitted their speeches and now have to commit them to memory before the event begins.

The nine speakers have been scheduled in three hour-long blocks in groups of three. The blocks, which are scheduled for 4:30, 6, and 7:30 p.m., each have 30 minutes of time in between them to allow for the new audience to get seated.

“It’s very timed,” said Nancy Loosle, director of student involvement. “They have to be seated and ready to go before filming begins.”

Each hour-long block of talks allows for 100 audience members, Loosle said. Each audience will consist of 60 students, 20 faculty or staff and 20 community members. Tickets are $5 for students, $15 for faculty/staff and $25 for community members. Tickets can be purchased online at wichita.edu/tedx.

After each block of speeches there will be an hour-long question and answer session with the speakers held in  RSC 142 for anyone interested. Due to a limited amount of seating there will be a fee of admission.

All speakers have been associated with Wichita State at some point in time. There will be two alumni, four students and three faculty/staff giving speeches.

“Obviously, (the speakers) were chosen for a reason,” Loosle said.

According to Loosle, each speaker was ranked by a selection committee and only nine were selected after many different people submitted speech ideas for the TEDx event.

“(The event) is really about spreading the experience of students, staff and alumni,” she said.

Topics range from the cultural importance of food, driverless cars and creating a more inclusive society for people who identify as LGBTQ, according to the Wichita State TEDx webpage.

“(TED) provides campus with a recognizable brand name,” Loosle said. “It is a national brand that is recognizable so it elevates the event to another level.”

“It gives (the speakers) the opportunity to do something they’ve never done before.”

