UTEP’s Adams expected to be hired as women’s coach

Oxford native Keitha Adams will be hired as Wichita State’s next women’s basketball coach, as first reported by the Wichita Eagle.

Adams spent the past 16 seasons at the University of Texas-El Paso, leading the Miners to all four of the program’s postseason bids (two NCAA and two WNIT). After losing four starters to a 29-5 Conference USA championship team, the Miners went 8-23 this season.

Compiling a 284-209 overall record at the school, Adams led UTEP to their first and only victory in the NCAA Tournament in 2008 when they defeated Western Kentucky in the first round. The Miners were the runner-up in the Women’s NIT in 2014 and reached the quarterfinals in 2016.

The three-time Conference USA Coach of the Year coached at Independence Community College in Kansas where she helped send nine players to Division I schools, with former ICC player Svetlana Volnaya being drafted by the WNBA’s Detroit Shock in 2001. Adams led ICC to a 127-37 record in five seasons, including back-to-back Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference titles in 2000 and 2001.

Adams is Oxford High School’s all-time leading scorer and earned all-state honors, with the school retiring her jersey in 1986.

When asked about qualities the athletic department looks for in the next WSU coaching candidate, Wichita State Athletic Director Darron Boatright mentioned in an exclusive interview with The Sunflower before the hiring the department preferred someone with Division I coaching experience and had some ties to Kansas.

“We prefer someone with head coaching experience, has ties to the midwest and/or Kansas and someone who is prepared to coach this program to a high-level of success on and off the court,” Boatright said on March 1

Adams will replace Jody Adams-Birch, who left the program on Jan. 22 and has no relation to the UTEP coach. Adams-Birch was replaced by Linda Hargrove on an interim basis, who helped the Shockers get their final seven wins of the season.

Hargrove worked with Boatright in the selection process of the program’s new head coach.