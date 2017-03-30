Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Election Commission settles on debate moderator

Evan Pflugradt, Editor-in-ChiefMarch 29, 2017Leave a Comment

Marché Fleming-Randle will be the moderator for Wichita State’s Student Government debate, the Election Commission confirmed on Wednesday.

Fleming-Randle serves as the a senior assistant dean for the Fairmount College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and the assistant to the president for diversity.

The debate will be held at 7 p.m. Friday in the CAC Theater.

