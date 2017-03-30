Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Shepard: ‘I want to give the administration an opportunity to respond to these demands’

Matthew Kelly, ReporterMarch 30, 2017Leave a Comment

Student+body+president+Joseph+Shepard+addresses+the+crowd+during+the+open+forum+portion+of+the+student+fees+hearing.+%28Mar.+1%2C+2017%29
Student body president Joseph Shepard addresses the crowd during the open forum portion of the student fees hearing. (Mar. 1, 2017)

Student body president Joseph Shepard addresses the crowd during the open forum portion of the student fees hearing. (Mar. 1, 2017)

Brian Hayes

Brian Hayes

Student body president Joseph Shepard addresses the crowd during the open forum portion of the student fees hearing. (Mar. 1, 2017)

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Student Body President Joseph Shepard explained his reasoning at Wednesday’s SGA meeting for not yet signing the vote of no confidence passed by the Student Senate before spring break.

“Although the vote of no confidence did pass, I have decided personally not to sign it at this time,” Shepard said. “That does not mean I do not support the cause of We the Students, but rather I want to give the administration an opportunity to respond to these demands.”

Shepard cited university President John Bardo’s absence from campus as part of his hesitation to sign the resolution.

“I do recognize the fact that our president of the university is out of town and I want to be mindful of that,” Shepard said.

“Perception is everything, and unfortunately a lot of the perception has been that this SGA administration is not willing to work with the university administration when that’s not true at all,” Shepard said. “I’m giving the administration an opportunity to sit down at the table and have a conversation with us so we can work together to propel our university forward.”

Shepard said he did worry about an open line of communication between SGA and the university administration.

According to Shepard, student leaders have worked hard to bridge the gap between SGA and the university administration, but have faced a lack of transparency hindering their ability to run meetings effectively.

Ultimately, Shepard said the tension on campus between students and WSU officials merits a concerted effort to come together and work for the good of the university.

“I want students to understand that at this point in time, given the climate of our campus, and the climate of the student body, we really need to show those who are opposed to the reasoning behind demanding immediate action that we are willing to collaborate with the administration.”

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

Hall denies janitor’s closet claims, addresses relationship with SGA
Hall denies janitor’s closet claims, addresses relationship with SGA
The Revolving Door
The Revolving Door
Election Commission settles on debate moderator
Election Commission settles on debate moderator
Wichita State football great Linwood Sexton dies at age 90
Wichita State football great Linwood Sexton dies at age 90
Stage is set for TEDx Talks at CAC Theater
Stage is set for TEDx Talks at CAC Theater

Other stories filed under Student Government Association

Hall denies janitor’s closet claims, addresses relationship with SGA
Hall denies janitor’s closet claims, addresses relationship with SGA
The Revolving Door
The Revolving Door
Texts reveal SGA presidential candidate’s involvement in ‘what in tarnation’ meme
Texts reveal SGA presidential candidate’s involvement in ‘what in tarnation’ meme
Complete list of candidates announced for SGA election
Complete list of candidates announced for SGA election
Azad suspended as Student Body Vice President
Azad suspended as Student Body Vice President
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Shepard: ‘I want to give the administration an opportunity to respond to these demands’

    Baseball

    Shockers fall to Texas Tech despite Lewis’ strong outing

  • Shepard: ‘I want to give the administration an opportunity to respond to these demands’

    News

    Azad suspended as Student Body Vice President

  • Shepard: ‘I want to give the administration an opportunity to respond to these demands’

    Baseball

    Shocker offense goes silent in loss to Sacramento State

  • Shepard: ‘I want to give the administration an opportunity to respond to these demands’

    Softball

    Shockers sweep projected Valley winner to open conference play

  • Shepard: ‘I want to give the administration an opportunity to respond to these demands’

    Campus

    SGA passes vote of no confidence in President Bardo

  • Shepard: ‘I want to give the administration an opportunity to respond to these demands’

    Baseball

    Seven-run inning propels Shockers past Northern Colorado

  • Shepard: ‘I want to give the administration an opportunity to respond to these demands’

    Columns

    Kelly: Brownback would leave behind battered legacy

  • Shepard: ‘I want to give the administration an opportunity to respond to these demands’

    Campus

    SGA takes stand against YMCA partnership

  • Shepard: ‘I want to give the administration an opportunity to respond to these demands’

    Campus

    Heldman addresses student concerns about potential YMCA partnership

  • Shepard: ‘I want to give the administration an opportunity to respond to these demands’

    Campus

    SGA hears proposal to build YMCA on Innovation Campus