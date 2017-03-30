Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Marriage: No thanks

TJ Rigg, ReporterMarch 30, 2017Leave a Comment

Marriage: the seeming be-all, end-all for everyone.

Not me.

I have absolutely zero desire to get married. In fact, I take it a step further: I have no desire to be in a relationship.

I’ve got nothing against marriage or relationships. I understand they play a big part in most people’s lives and that’s totally fine. It’s just not my cup of tea.

One of the main reasons I say no to marriage or relationships is because I’ve see one too many relationships end over the stupidest things. I don’t have the time or the energy to indulge in something like a relationship just for it to end over something stupid.

I also don’t have time in general for marriage or a relationship. When you devote as much time as I do to your career, there is no rest for the weary. I can’t expect someone to have to adjust to my crazy schedule in order to make a relationship work. And I know people can understand, but when you have to give up another date for work, that could mean the end of a relationship (I’m looking at you, Leo McGarry on “The West Wing”).

Taking a leaf out of the film “Stuck in Love,” there are two kinds of people in this world: realists and hopeless romantics.

A realist just sees that face and packs it in with every other good-looking person they see. The hopeless romantic becomes convinced they were put on this planet to be with that one person. Life is only as meaningful as you make it.

In the end, I simply have no desire for marriage or a relation. No, there is nothing wrong with me. I am perfectly content without that in my life. I don’t need it and I don’t want it.

Trust me when I say choosing to say single is a smart decision. Choosing to be in a relationship or get married can be smart, too. You just have to choose which one works for you.

