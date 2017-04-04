Sources: American Athletic Conference preparing for Wichita State’s arrival

Wichita State could be making the move faster than you think.

The Shockers watch their One Shining Moment video.

League officials of the American Athletic Conference are wasting no time in discussions about conference realignment.

Sources told Jon Rothstein of FanRag Sports Network early Tuesday morning that the AAC is preparing Wichita State to join the league for the 2017-18 season.

Sources: AAC members preparing for Wichita State to join league during 17-18 season. STORY @FanRagSports: https://t.co/p5ca9RkvEu — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 4, 2017

Wichita State officials have openly said they would accept the invitation. Should the invitation be offered and accepted, the Shockers would leave the Missouri Valley Conference, where they have been a member since 1945.

Sources told Paul Suellentrop of the Wichita Eagle earlier in the week that the timeline for an official announcement could come mid-week. Suellentrop updated his blog “Shockwaves” adding “(My edit: It’s the AAC)” to anything listing both the MVC and AAC.

The AAC currently has 11 basketball schools; football-only Navy gives the league 12 members for football. Wichita State ended their football program in 1986.

Historically, when one team joins a conference, mini-conference realignments can take place. Connecticut, who is rumored to have an interest in leaving the AAC for the Big East, should be worth monitoring.

The AAC’s 11 basketball members are: Central Florida, Cincinnati, Connecticut, East Carolina, Houston, Memphis, Southern Methodist, South Florida, Temple, Tulane and Tulsa.

The AAC’s current television deal ends in 2020. Preliminary talks will happen as early as this year. The league’s current deal pays teams $1.9 million in media rights per school — nearly one-tenth of the ACC, Pac-12, Big Ten, Sec and Big 12. The addition of Wichita State — who has been to six consecutive NCAA Tournaments and won at least one tournament game in each of the last five seasons, could help sweeten the deal when the contract comes up for new negotiations.

(This story will be updated as more information becomes available).