'The basis of this report is not accurate': Wichita State disputes false reports, waits on final word for AAC

"I can't control an anonymous source's inaccurate statement."

Wichita State's Darral Willis (21) and Rauno Nurger (20) sit on the bench. Nurger grins, realizing Wichita State is going to win.

There’s no news to report on Wichita State leaving for the American Athletic Conference — yet.

Dave Grant of KAKE News in Wichita said a source from the Wichita State Athletic Department confirmed the leave from the Missouri Valley Conference early Tuesday evening.

The Sunflower reached out to Wichita State Athletic Director Darron Boatright for confirmation.

“The basis of this report is not accurate,” Boatright said. “I can’t control an anonymous source’s inaccurate statement.”

In a flash fire of social media reports, no major news outlet has named an official source.

Wichita State is expected to join the AAC for the 2017-18 season.

Jon Rothstein of FanRag Sports said Tuesday, using anonymous sources, that the Missouri Valley Conference will hold an emergency meeting Sunday in St. Louis to discuss the Shockers’ departure. Wichita State has been a member of the MVC since 1945.

“It wouldn’t be a genuine response if I said we weren’t concerned,” MVC commissioner Doug Elgin told Sports Illustrated earlier this month.

The AAC currently has 11 basketball schools; football-only Navy gives the league 12 members for football. Wichita State ended their football program in 1986.

Historically, when one team joins a conference, mini-conference realignments can take place. Connecticut, who is rumored to have an interest in leaving the AAC for the Big East, should be worth monitoring.

The AAC’s 11 basketball members are: Central Florida, Cincinnati, Connecticut, East Carolina, Houston, Memphis, Southern Methodist, South Florida, Temple, Tulane and Tulsa.

The AAC’s current television deal ends in 2020. Preliminary talks will happen as early as this year. The league’s current deal pays teams $1.9 million in media rights per school — nearly one-tenth of the ACC, Pac-12, Big Ten, Sec and Big 12. The addition of Wichita State — who has been to six consecutive NCAA Tournaments and won at least one tournament game in each of the last five seasons, could help sweeten the deal when the contract comes up for new negotiations.

Wichita State remained in the MVC Tuesday, but maybe for not much longer.