Amazon Lockers come to Wichita State

Sam Belsan, ReporterApril 5, 2017Leave a Comment

Selena Favela

Selena Favela

Students will soon have the option to have packages from Amazon shipped directly to Amazon Lockers on Wichita State’s campus.

The bright yellow lockers were installed near the shuttle stop southeast of the Heskett Center. There are 115 lockers of varying sizes available as a secure dropsite for receiving and returning packages to Amazon. The lockers will be able to accommodate most packages from Amazon.

Use of the lockers will not have an additional cost according to Amazon’s website. Customers will be able to select the WSU location as the shipping address during checkout. Once the package has arrived at the lockers, customers will have three days to claim their package before it will be returned to Amazon and the cost if the item refunded.

The lockers are connected to a touchscreen display where customers will use a unique six-digit code to access their package. Customers will also be able to return items to Amazon through the lockers.

Amazon has more than 1,800 Amazon Lockers located across the US, including three opening at area QuikTrips.

