Senior sisters take top spots at Emporia State relays

Members of the Wichita State track and field team performed well over the weekend at the biggest single-day track meet at the Emporia State relays.

Overall, the women topped their competition, finishing with more than double the points than that of second-place UMKC, while the men finished fifth overall.

Senior sisters Nikki and Taylor Larch-Miller took the top two spots in the 200-meter dash and the 100-meter hurdles race — a race in which five WSU women finished within the top seven.

Taylor won the women’s 100-meter dash with a time of 11.98 seconds. Junior Raianna Maples placed second. Sophomore Natalie Halfman placed fifth in the women’s 400-meter dash with a time of 56.94 seconds.

Senior Savannah Wright-Fox and freshman Daysha Bullocks finished sixth and seventh, respectively, in the women’s 800-meter dash.

Senior Emilea Finley won the women’s 3,000-meter race in only 9:58.80 and freshman Deidra Walker finished fifth in the women’s 5,000-meter race.

Sophomore Claudia Rojo took home the gold in the 400-meter hurdles for WSU with a winning time of 1:02.99.

WSU’s 4×100-meter sprint squads took the top two spots in that event, with the “A” squad beating the “B” squad.

Freshman Sydney Wilson took the bronze medal in high jump with a jump of 1.65 meters, and seniors Addy Moser and Annette Hodges took second and third in the women’s triple jump.

On the men’s side, senior Rhys Powell took the first medal with a second place finish in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.76 seconds. Senior Cody Scheck also earned a silver medal. In the 400-meter dash, he finished second with a time of 48.27 seconds.

Junior Gage Garcia won the men’s 5,000-meter race in a blistering 14:38.46, beating out Washburn’s Jacob Klemz by less than two seconds for the gold medal.

Senior Garret Lynch won in the high jump with a winning jump of 2.11 meters. Junior Austin Chippeaux finished right behind him with a second-place jump of 2.05 meters.

Over on the other side of the country at the Stanford Invitational, sophomore Zack Penrod finished third in the sixth section of the 1500-meter race with a time of 3:47.59. Also competing in the 1500-meter race was senior Ugis Jocis, who finished seventh in his section with a time of 3:45.62.

Sophomore Rebekah Topham also took third in her section of the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase. She finished with a time of 10:25.89.

Senior Sidney Hirsch finished 20th out of 31 runners in the women’s 10,000-meter race with a time of 34:37.87.