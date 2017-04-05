SGA hosting forum for 4th District candidates

Close Republican Ron Estes, Democrat James Thompson and Libertarian Chris Rockhold are the nominees for their respective parties in the 4th District Special Election on April 11. Student Government Association is hosting a forum with the candidates from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the CAC Theatre.

Republican Ron Estes, Democrat James Thompson and Libertarian Chris Rockhold are the nominees for their respective parties in the 4th District Special Election on April 11. Student Government Association is hosting a forum with the candidates from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the CAC Theatre.

Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Student Government Association is hosting a question and answer forum Thursday for the candidates in the 4th District Special Election.

The forum takes place from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Campus Activities Center Theatre.

Republican Ron Estes, Democrat James Thompson and Libertarian Chris Rockhold are on the ballot for a special election for residents of the 4th District to select a new congressman in the House of Representatives. The special election became necessary when former congressman Mike Pompeo, a Republican, resigned his position in January to lead the Central Intelligence Agency.

The 4th District consists of 16 counties including Sedgwick, Butler, Harper, Cowley and Harvey.

Election Day for the Special Election is April 11.

According to the Facebook event for the forum, students will have the opportunity to ask the candidates questions about where they stand on issues and what each of their platforms look like. The Facebook event states all three candidates will be present at the forum. However, Thompson is the only candidate to have commented on the forum on Facebook.

“Looking forward to talking about the issues,” he wrote in a post on the Facebook event Monday. “Hopefully Ron Estes will show up.”

So far, all three candidates have been present for only one debate, held last week at KWCH, Channel 12.