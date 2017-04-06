Shockers drop weekday game to Oklahoma State

Close Oklahoma State infielder Cameron Dobbs scores against Wichita State catcher Noah Croft in the second inning during Wednesday's game in Eck Stadium. (April 5, 2017) Brian Hayes

Brian Hayes Oklahoma State infielder Cameron Dobbs scores against Wichita State catcher Noah Croft in the second inning during Wednesday's game in Eck Stadium. (April 5, 2017)

It’s been two years since the last time senior Willie Schwanke stepped into the batter’s box to hit in an actual game.

While resting his arm, the corner-infielder-turned-pitcher earned a chance to show what he’s got on the offensive end of things on Wednesday, when his name was penciled in the number five spot in the lineup for WSU.

“Coach Butler asked me if I wanted to hit and I said I’m all about it,” Schwanke said. “I swung the bat in batting practice and he threw me in there today.

“I miss the competitive side of things from the batter’s box.”

Schwanke went for one hit on four trips for the night. Though he may still be shaking off the rust, head coach Todd Butler is excited for what Schwanke brings to the table.

“He’s always been able to hit,” Butler said. “For not seeing live pitching in over two years, I thought he looked pretty good tonight.”

The Shockers’ offense failed to produce against Oklahoma State starter C.J. Varela as they fell to the Cowboys, 6-3.

Michael Neustifter set the tone for the Cowboys in the second inning by singling to center field off of freshman Keylan Killgore. Killgore managed to retire the next batter before Bryce Fisher singled to the right side, advancing Neustifter to third.

Jacob Chappell executed a suicide squeeze bunt to put Oklahoma State’s first run on the board.

Cameron Dobbs then walked to load the bases for Garrett McCain, who sharply grounded out to sophomore Alec Bohm at third base on a fielder’s choice, allowing another run to score for the Cowboys.

A costly error sophomore Jordan Boyer gave OSU extra life in the inning.

Sophomore Robby Evans, in for relief of Killgore, walked the first batter he faced before allowing a two-run single to Cade Cabbiness.

Evans then settled down to retire Neustifter to end the inning.

Junior Trey Vickers put WSU on the board in the sixth inning when he drove in sophomore Greyson Jenista to cut OSU’s lead to 5-1.

Dobbs took that run right back from WSU in the top of the ninth inning when he launched a solo home run to push the Cowboys’ lead back to five.

The loss puts WSU back at an even .500 record at 14-14.