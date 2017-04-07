Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

American Athletic Conference unanimously approves Wichita State to join league

Wichita State will leave the Missouri Valley Conference for the American Athletic Conference.

Evan Pflugradt, Editor-in-ChiefApril 7, 2017Leave a Comment

The Shockers celebrate their victory over Illinois State.

Wichita State will leave the Missouri Valley Conference, its home since 1945, to join the American Athletic Conference, Gary Parrish of CBS Sports first reported.

A formal announcement from the university is expected soon.

AAC presidents voted on Wichita State early Friday morning, 12 voted unanimously to approve the Shockers. A 75 percent vote was needed.

Bill Potter, senior director of communications for the AAC confirmed to Paul Suellentrop of the Wichita Eagle the announcement of Wichita State’s inclusion.

“This could not be better for us,” Wichita State President John Bardo said receiving the call. “We’re so excited.

“This is an exciting day for everyone. This is a big deal.”

Wichita State is expected to join the AAC for all sports starting for the 2017-18 school year.

The AAC currently has 11 basketball schools; football-only Navy gives the league 12 members for football. Wichita State ended their football program in 1986.

The AAC’s 11 basketball members are: Central Florida, Cincinnati, Connecticut, East Carolina, Houston, Memphis, Southern Methodist, South Florida, Temple, Tulane and Tulsa.

The remaining nine Missouri Valley presidents will meet Sunday to discuss conference realignment.

“It wouldn’t be a genuine response if I said we weren’t concerned,” MVC commissioner Doug Elgin told Sports Illustrated earlier this month.

