American Athletic Conference unanimously approves Wichita State to join league

Wichita State will leave the Missouri Valley Conference for the American Athletic Conference.

Close The Shockers celebrate their victory over Illinois State. Hannah Roberts

Hannah Roberts The Shockers celebrate their victory over Illinois State.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Wichita State will leave the Missouri Valley Conference, its home since 1945, to join the American Athletic Conference, Gary Parrish of CBS Sports first reported.

A formal announcement from the university is expected soon.

We are excited to announce #WichitaState’s move to the American Athletic Conference! It's a great day to be a Shocker! #watchus pic.twitter.com/wxYLULUA2O — John Bardo (@President_Bardo) April 7, 2017

AAC presidents voted on Wichita State early Friday morning, 12 voted unanimously to approve the Shockers. A 75 percent vote was needed.

Bill Potter, senior director of communications for the AAC confirmed to Paul Suellentrop of the Wichita Eagle the announcement of Wichita State’s inclusion.

“This could not be better for us,” Wichita State President John Bardo said receiving the call. “We’re so excited.

“This is an exciting day for everyone. This is a big deal.”

Wichita State is expected to join the AAC for all sports starting for the 2017-18 school year.

The AAC currently has 11 basketball schools; football-only Navy gives the league 12 members for football. Wichita State ended their football program in 1986.

The AAC’s 11 basketball members are: Central Florida, Cincinnati, Connecticut, East Carolina, Houston, Memphis, Southern Methodist, South Florida, Temple, Tulane and Tulsa.

The remaining nine Missouri Valley presidents will meet Sunday to discuss conference realignment.

“It wouldn’t be a genuine response if I said we weren’t concerned,” MVC commissioner Doug Elgin told Sports Illustrated earlier this month.