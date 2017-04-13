Shocker multi-event winners highlight opening days of KT Woodman

Kaden Griffin high jumps Tuesday in Cessna Stadium during the K.T. Woodman Multi-Events. Griffin won the Decathlon with a personal best of 6,816. (April 11, 2017)

Sophomore Kaden Griffin and senior Nikki Larch-Miller were the headliners in the first two days of Wichita State’s KT Woodman Classic.

Griffin won the Decathalon while Larch-Miller won the Heptathlon, wrapping up two days worth of competition on Wednesday at Cessna Stadium.

Both athletes were in the lead heading into Wednesday, with Larch-Miller scoring 3,340 points and Griffin leading with 3,855 points halfway through the 10 events. Larch-Miller won the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 13.62 seconds and won the 200 meter dash with a time of 24.37 seconds.

Larch-Miller also placed in the top five in the high jump and shot put, earning a total of 5,551 points.

Griffin won the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.49 seconds and followed it up with a victory in the 1500 meter run, finishing with a time of 4:38.25. He also won the 100 meter dash in less than 11 seconds and won the long jump with a distance of 7.12 meters along with winning the 400 meter dash with a time of 49.08 seconds.

The South High School graduate finished in the top five in the shot put and high jump, earning a personal best of 6,816 points.

Four of the top five spots in the Heptathlon belonged to Shocker runners, with Breanne Borman finishing second, Gavyn Yetter coming in third and Martiesha Caines was fourth. Griffin finished ahead of former Shocker Tobias Boese, who finished 136 points behind first place.

The KT Woodman completes its collegiate events on Friday starting at 6 p.m. Friday will with mostly distance events and Saturday with sprints. The women’s 1500 meter will be the first at Cessna Stadium this weekend.