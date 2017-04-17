Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Beach: ‘Going in Style’ provides 90 minutes of laughs

Three old, legendary actors robbing a bank — what more could you ask for?

Nick Beach, ReporterApril 16, 2017Leave a Comment

Courtesy

Courtesy

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Three old, legendary actors — Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin — robbing a bank, what more could you ask for?

“Going in Style” is the comedy to watch this spring.

Freeman, Caine and Arkin are three old friends in New York hard on their luck.

Caine’s character motives his friends the idea of robbing a bank.

The concept might be a bit overdone, but the trio’s chemistry excels in the mindless comedy. Another legendary actor, who makes a guest cameo, is arguably one of the funniest overall.

Laughing is plentiful throughout the film — straight from the first scene. Through the laughs, you’ll find yourself deep into the storyline, rooting for a successful bank theft.

The near-90-minute runtime played to the advantage of the film. It’s quick and straight to the point. The plot is simple, but that’s to be expected for a film this caliber. It’s not the best movie out there, but it executes everything it’s intended for.

In a stale part of the year, where almost everything is unoriginal, it’s worth it to see something that breaks away from the norm.

Final Grade: B+

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Lifestyle

Beach: ‘Ghost in the Shell’ brings fun anime tropes to live action
Beach: ‘Ghost in the Shell’ brings fun anime tropes to live action
Between a rock and a hard place: Teri Hall reflects on her role as VP of student affairs
Between a rock and a hard place: Teri Hall reflects on her role as VP of student affairs
Student-run company takes business on the road
Student-run company takes business on the road
‘The greatest disease is the lack of love’
‘The greatest disease is the lack of love’
PHOTOS: Printmaking activities for the public
PHOTOS: Printmaking activities for the public
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Beach: ‘Going in Style’ provides 90 minutes of laughs

    Lifestyle

    Beach: ‘Ghost in the Shell’ brings fun anime tropes to live action

  • Beach: ‘Going in Style’ provides 90 minutes of laughs

    Lifestyle

    Beach: ‘Life’ shouldn’t be viewed by the squeamish

  • Beach: ‘Going in Style’ provides 90 minutes of laughs

    Bracket Busters

    Beach: Shockers drastically underseeded

  • Beach: ‘Going in Style’ provides 90 minutes of laughs

    Bracket Busters

    Beach: Have the Shockers played their final game in the MVC?

  • Beach: ‘Going in Style’ provides 90 minutes of laughs

    Bracket Busters

    Beach: KenPom could be huge for Shockers in future years

  • Beach: ‘Going in Style’ provides 90 minutes of laughs

    Columns

    Beach: Wolverine’s swansong ‘Logan’ worth a watch

  • Beach: ‘Going in Style’ provides 90 minutes of laughs

    Columns

    Beach: ‘Get Out’ has some hits, some misses

  • Beach: ‘Going in Style’ provides 90 minutes of laughs

    Campus

    Ulrich targets end of summer for new campus art signs

  • Beach: ‘Going in Style’ provides 90 minutes of laughs

    Columns

    Beach: Moonlight stuns La La Land to wrap up Oscars

  • Beach: ‘Going in Style’ provides 90 minutes of laughs

    Columns

    Beach: Margin of victory could help sway selection committee