Beach: ‘Going in Style’ provides 90 minutes of laughs

Three old, legendary actors — Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin — robbing a bank, what more could you ask for?

“Going in Style” is the comedy to watch this spring.

Freeman, Caine and Arkin are three old friends in New York hard on their luck.

Caine’s character motives his friends the idea of robbing a bank.

The concept might be a bit overdone, but the trio’s chemistry excels in the mindless comedy. Another legendary actor, who makes a guest cameo, is arguably one of the funniest overall.

Laughing is plentiful throughout the film — straight from the first scene. Through the laughs, you’ll find yourself deep into the storyline, rooting for a successful bank theft.

The near-90-minute runtime played to the advantage of the film. It’s quick and straight to the point. The plot is simple, but that’s to be expected for a film this caliber. It’s not the best movie out there, but it executes everything it’s intended for.

In a stale part of the year, where almost everything is unoriginal, it’s worth it to see something that breaks away from the norm.

Final Grade: B+