Power outage hits campus

UPDATE: Power has been restored to the university. (12:15 p.m.)

Power is out in the Rhatigan Student Center, Elliott School of Communication and other campus locations. The cause and extent of the outage is currently unknown.

A spokesperson for the university said it appears most of the campus is without power.

Physical plant members were seen servicing a powerbox near McKinley Hall.

They said it appears the outage covers everything but Innovation Campus.

A generator caught on fire in Morrison Hall, sources said, likely as a result of the outage. More than 10 firetrucks arrived in response. No injuries were reported.

Westar Energy, who is servicing the outage, said they anticipate power returning by 1 p.m.

The Sunflower will provide more information as it becomes available.