Power outage hits campus
UPDATE: Power has been restored to the university. (12:15 p.m.)
Power is out in the Rhatigan Student Center, Elliott School of Communication and other campus locations. The cause and extent of the outage is currently unknown.
A spokesperson for the university said it appears most of the campus is without power.
Physical plant members were seen servicing a powerbox near McKinley Hall.
They said it appears the outage covers everything but Innovation Campus.
A generator caught on fire in Morrison Hall, sources said, likely as a result of the outage. More than 10 firetrucks arrived in response. No injuries were reported.
Westar Energy, who is servicing the outage, said they anticipate power returning by 1 p.m.
The Sunflower will provide more information as it becomes available.
