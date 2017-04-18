Power outage hits campus

Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Andrew Linnabary and Sam BelsanApril 18, 2017Leave a Comment

Power is out in the Rhatigan Student Center, pictured here, and other buildings on campus.

Power is out in the Rhatigan Student Center, pictured here, and other buildings on campus.

Power is out in the Rhatigan Student Center, pictured here, and other buildings on campus.

UPDATE: Power has been restored to the university. (12:15 p.m.)

Power is out in the Rhatigan Student Center, Elliott School of Communication and other campus locations. The cause and extent of the outage is currently unknown.

A spokesperson for the university said it appears most of the campus is without power.

Physical plant members were seen servicing a powerbox near McKinley Hall.

They said it appears the outage covers everything but Innovation Campus.

A generator caught on fire in Morrison Hall, sources said, likely as a result of the outage. More than 10 firetrucks arrived in response. No injuries were reported.

Westar Energy, who is servicing the outage, said they anticipate power returning by 1 p.m.

The Sunflower will provide more information as it becomes available.

