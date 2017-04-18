NCAA selects Wichita to host NCAA Tournament in 2021

Wichita State will host the first and second rounds of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, the NCAA announced Tuesday.

The games will be hosted at INTRUST Bank Arena, also the location for the 2018 NCAA Tournament’s first and second rounds.

Intrust Bank Arena was built seven years ago with taxpayer money from Sedgwick County. Bringing the tournament to Wichita looks to return some of that investment to the community.

The arena is currently under a six-month, $3 million renovation plan.