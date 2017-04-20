Wichita State student named Collegiate Bowler of the Year
Wichita State junior Sydney Brummet was recognized as the Collegiate Bowler of the Year by the International Bowling Media Association on Wednesday.
Brummett, 21, was the runner-up in last year’s voting.
Brummett captured the all-events crown at the Mid-States Tournament in Wichita with a 224 average and also won the Tier 1 National Collegiate Team Match Games in Fairview Heights, Ill., with a 229 average.
This season, Brummett averaged more than 30 pins more than the field average for nine events. She never finished less than 15 pins above the field for any event.
Brummet is studies health sciences at Wichita State.
