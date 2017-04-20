Daishon Smith announces transfer from Wichita State

Close Wichita State’s Daishon Smith warms up during the open practice in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Shockers play Dayton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. (Mar. 16, 2017) Brian Hayes

Brian Hayes Wichita State’s Daishon Smith warms up during the open practice in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Shockers play Dayton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. (Mar. 16, 2017)

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Wichita State guard Daishon Smith is leaving the program, he announced Thursday evening.

“I enjoyed my time here in Wichita,” Smith said in a statement. “I love the fans and the coaching staff. They took me in and treated me like family.”

Smith has one season of eligibility remaining after transferring to Wichita State for one season after two seasons at a Tallahassee Community College.

“He did everything we asked him to,” WSU head coach Gregg Marshall said. “Ultimately, I think the emergence of Landry Shamet at the point guard caused him to question how much he would be playing as a senior, behind a guy who will probably end up in the NBA.”

Smith scored a season-high 16 points against Maryland-Eastern Shore in early November. He spent the majority of the season as a backup point guard to Shamet.