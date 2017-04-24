Brummett wins singles at Intercollegiate Championships

Close Wichita State junior Sydney Brummett bowls in the RSC during the media day prior to the Intercollegiate Bowling Championship. Brummett won the women’s intercollegiate singles championship on Saturday. Brian Hayes Brian Hayes Wichita State junior Sydney Brummett bowls in the RSC during the media day prior to the Intercollegiate Bowling Championship. Brummett won the women’s intercollegiate singles championship on Saturday. Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Junior Sydney Brummett won women’s singles at the Intercollegiate Championships in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, this weekend.

Brummett worked her way to the women’s singles semifinals after two victories on Wednesday. She defeated Stephen F. Austin’s Stephanie Schwartz 206-196 to advance to Saturday’s championship match.

Brummett defeated Taylor Bulthuis of Webber International, 225-170.

Brummett, a member of Team USA, was honored as the Bowler of the Year by the college coaches association earlier this week after being named runner-up the year before.

The men’s team was eliminated Thursday to Webber International. The Wichita State women fell to Stephen F. Austin in a consolation match.

McKendree University took home the women’s team championship while Webber took home the men’s team title.