President John Bardo discusses shared governance, campus changes

What’s important for students, faculty and staff to understand in the process of shared governance?

It’s important for people to see the changing role of the president.

There’s a lot of things presidents at research facilities do differently. A lot of why I am not attending some of these meetings is to get people used to the idea that a lot of these issues should be wrestled within the organization with not necessarily everything coming to the president’s office.

“ There’s a lot of things presidents at research facilities do differently. A lot of why I am not attending some of these meetings is to get people used to the idea that a lot of these issues should be wrestled within the organization with not necessarily everything coming to the president’s office.” — President John Bardo

In smaller, traditional universities, they’re very pyramidal. That’s not how they work at major research universities. Here, they’re all over the place in terms of how judgments get made.

If everything is pyramidal and everything comes through the president’s office, you share it. That’s not the way things get done any more.

People are now used to doing things, but they’re not used to communicating that they’ve done them. They don’t always view themselves as a mode of communication.

It’s a rapidly changing world when all these decisions are being made all over the place.

The president will rarely be involved in any detailed decision. Generally, you want those opinions to be made where they can be made most effective.

Some things you have to control, but there’s other things you don’t want to be in and don’t want to control as long as people are making good judgments. They’re heading down, generally, the path the institution needs to go down. You want them to make the judgments. That is going to be more and more the case in higher education, except for maybe smaller institutions.

Is a lack of communication the source of a lot of the frustrations we have at the university?

We’re in a very split environment today in the world at large. You’re going to have frustrations associated with that.

We as a university are in a position where the expectations of us are quite different, so there’s going to be frustrations of that.

There’s a lot of issues we’re going to continue working through. It’s not unusual in today’s world.

We’re trying to figure out a lot of these things internally.

Is there any risk for academic freedom at Wichita State?

It’s always something we consider when accepting gifts. Our faculty have their right and responsibility to make judgments about the curriculum and who we hire. We’re doing what usually would be done. Faculty get to be involved in all of these decisions. If (faculty) agree to do so and that it’s something they want to do, we do it.

I think that just because somebody offers a gift doesn’t mean you have to take it.

There are many times where the gift just isn’t the best thing to take.

If they put stipulations on the gift, and someone sees that as a violation of academic freedom and says that’s unacceptable, then we don’t accept the gift.

You don’t have to take a gift. It’s not a mandatory surgery. You get to make a judgment if it’s good or bad based on the way that it’s structured.

I’ve denied gifts in the past but not here. Those issues get resolved usually before it ever gets near me.

How does the affiliation with Wichita Area Technical College change the way Wichita State’s funding is structured?

It doesn’t. We’ve gone through a lot of iterations of this.

They are literally becoming a branch campus if this all goes through. They keep their funding, we keep ours. Financially it doesn’t impact them or us.

One of the big issues they noticed as they were going through the process is that there are areas of grants that they get — about $25 million — if they had merged with us, they would have lost access to that money. In the end, it would have hurt the whole university.

In the affiliation, effectively, they become a branch of us.

They keep their curriculum and their funding sources, and we keep the same. They keep their structure, we keep our structure. If this occurs, I will move their president (Sheree Utash) to our executive team so she can know what’s going on and we can know what’s going on with ours.