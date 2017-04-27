Students go ‘A Day Without Shoes’ to raise awareness of less fortunate

Brenda mai gets a temporary tattoo at the TOMS One Day Without Shoes event on the north patio of the RSC. Brian Hayes

TOMS shoes partnered with Wichita State to bring awareness to those less fortunate, partnering for a day where students could walk barefoot.

“We want students to learn a little bit more about not just having shoes but the importance of having shoes and how it affects education, health, and other things,” Shelby Kennedy, event planner, said.

TOMS populated tents outside the Rhatigan Student Center with different activities to get students engaged in the awareness. TOMS donates a pair of shoes to someone in need with every pair sold.

TOMS sold the shoes at a discounted price of $35 to college students for the event Tuesday.

Challenging students to walk without their shoes, TOMS hoped to raise awareness about the hardships others face.

“I really hope people go about their day appreciating what they have,” Samantha Tran, a volunteer, said. “People have to walk miles and miles every day without simple things like shoes.

“I want people to be aware that we live really great lives here. We should continue educating people and spreading awareness for others that don’t have the opportunities we do.”

Ethan Kirby, a freshman, said he is fond of the organization, the cause, and the role TOMS has with those less fortunate.

“I chose to get involved because there are people less fortunate than I am,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to be sharing with other students.”