PHOTOS: Shockers fly past Redbirds for victory

Wichita State won 11-1 against Illinois State in the first game of the weekend series.

Selena Favela, PhotographerApril 28, 2017Leave a Comment

Slideshow • 12 Photos
Selena Favela

Wichita State outfielder Greyson Jenista is met by teammates Travis Young, Alex Jackson, and Alec Bohm at home plate after hitting a home run during the first game against Illinois State at Eck Stadium (April 28, 2017)

