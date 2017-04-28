PHOTOS: Shockers fly past Redbirds for victory

Wichita State won 11-1 against Illinois State in the first game of the weekend series.
Selena Favela, Photographer • April 28, 2017 • Leave a Comment
Wichita State outfielder Greyson Jenista is met by teammates Travis Young, Alex Jackson, and Alec Bohm at home plate after hitting a home run during the first game against Illinois State at Eck Stadium (April 28, 2017)
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Notify me of new posts by email.
Other stories filed under Baseball
Other stories filed under Galleries
Galleries
PHOTOS: Familiar faces return to watch Wichita State top Northern Iowa
PHOTOS: Aces accept defeat from Shockers
PHOTOS: Wichita State plucks the Illinois State Redbirds
PHOTOS: No rest at Springfest
Baseball
Offense guides WSU to double header sweep of Illinois State
Campus
Students go ‘A Day Without Shoes’ to raise awareness of less fortunate
Sports
Inoue’s rise credited to freshman improvements
Intentional walk comes back to haunt Shockers in 10th inning
Senior’s trust in coaches leads to hitting opportunity
Letters to the Editor
Letter to the Editor — David Catt: “Beware the Athletics Industrial Complex”
The Sunflower
© 2017 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.