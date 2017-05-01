Campbell: New Gorillaz major dissapointment

“Humanz” by Gorillaz

Released: April 28

Genre: Alternative

Rating: D-

Whether you thought the Gorillaz broke up or were just on a hiatus, the six-year break between their 2011 live album “Demon Days Live at the Manchester Opera House,” and their latest album “Humanz” was much too long. After the release of their debut album in 2001, the Gorillaz have been popular because of their unique style and their willingness to try new things — including the largest deluxe albums I have ever seen, sitting at 26 songs and more than an hour in length. As enthusiastic as I was going into this album, my excitement was abruptly shut-down when I heard the first few songs. Instead of the edgy, alt-rap that I was excited to hear, the songs were slow, R&B jams that were extremely boring. I wasn’t really interested until song five, “Momentz (feat. De La Soul).” The powerful electronics take you back to “Feel Good Inc.,” although the vocals are still a bit monotonous. To say I’m disappointed is a complete understatement. The Gorillaz have had six years to work no badass content. Remember the self-titled album and “Demon Days” when every song didn’t feature an underground rapper that no one wants to hear? Instead we’re stuck with boring, washed up songs like “Andromeda (feat. D.R.A.M)” and “Saturnz Barz. (feat. Popcaan).” Bummer.

Download: “Momentz”

“Makes Me Sick” by New Found Glory

Released: April 28

Genre: Pop-punk

Rating: B+

New Found Glory are the epitome of pop-punk. Their first album, released in 1999 sounds the same as the work the band is producing today. Most bands feel the need to change their sound at some point if their career reaches over a decade, but for NFG, who have been together for almost two decades, they continue to push out the same, fun pop-punk that they know their fans love. Although hearing a band you love produce something new and interesting can be fun, it can also take a turn for the worse, which is why I know when I go to listen to NFG, I’m going to enjoy it no matter what. In their latest release “Makes Me Sick,” singer Jordan Pundik continues ‘spraying’ his snarky lyrics through songs “Happy Being Miserable” and “Say it Don’t Spray it.” “The Sound of Two Voices” starts with a beachy vibe. Although this album is fun, it’s a bit forgettable, which seems to be the problem with many NFG songs. Otherwise, this album is just as rad as the others.

Download: “Happy Being Miserable”