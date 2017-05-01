Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Campbell: New Gorillaz major dissapointment

Marissa Campbell, ReporterMay 1, 2017Leave a Comment

Courtesy

Courtesy

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






“Humanz” by Gorillaz

Released: April 28

Genre: Alternative

Rating: D-

Whether you thought the Gorillaz broke up or were just on a hiatus, the six-year break between their 2011 live album “Demon Days Live at the Manchester Opera House,” and their latest album “Humanz” was much too long. After the release of their debut album in 2001, the Gorillaz have been popular because of their unique style and their willingness to try new things — including the largest deluxe albums I have ever seen, sitting at 26 songs and more than an hour in length. As enthusiastic as I was going into this album, my excitement was abruptly shut-down when I heard the first few songs. Instead of the edgy, alt-rap that I was excited to hear, the songs were slow, R&B jams that were extremely boring. I wasn’t really interested until song five, “Momentz (feat. De La Soul).” The powerful electronics take you back to “Feel Good Inc.,” although the vocals are still a bit monotonous. To say I’m disappointed is a complete understatement. The Gorillaz have had six years to work no badass content. Remember the self-titled album and “Demon Days” when every song didn’t feature an underground rapper that no one wants to hear? Instead we’re stuck with boring, washed up songs like “Andromeda (feat. D.R.A.M)” and “Saturnz Barz. (feat. Popcaan).” Bummer.

Download: “Momentz”

 

“Makes Me Sick” by New Found Glory

Released: April 28

Genre: Pop-punk

Rating: B+

New Found Glory are the epitome of pop-punk. Their first album, released in 1999 sounds the same as the work the band is producing today. Most bands feel the need to change their sound at some point if their career reaches over a decade, but for NFG, who have been together for almost two decades, they continue to push out the same, fun pop-punk that they know their fans love. Although hearing a band you love produce something new and interesting can be fun, it can also take a turn for the worse, which is why I know when I go to listen to NFG, I’m going to enjoy it no matter what. In their latest release “Makes Me Sick,” singer Jordan Pundik continues ‘spraying’ his snarky lyrics through songs “Happy Being Miserable” and “Say it Don’t Spray it.” “The Sound of Two Voices” starts with a beachy vibe. Although this album is fun, it’s a bit forgettable, which seems to be the problem with many NFG songs. Otherwise, this album is just as rad as the others.

Download: “Happy Being Miserable”

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Lifestyle

PHOTOS: Greek community steps up their game
PHOTOS: Greek community steps up their game
Ennovar intern creates virtual reality construction game
Ennovar intern creates virtual reality construction game
PHOTOS: TOMS Day Without Shoes goes barefoot outside the RSC
PHOTOS: TOMS Day Without Shoes goes barefoot outside the RSC
Campbell: Cold War Kids deliver
Campbell: Cold War Kids deliver
Wichita State startups receive award money at entrepreneurship competition
Wichita State startups receive award money at entrepreneurship competition

Other stories filed under Music

Campbell: Cold War Kids deliver
Campbell: Cold War Kids deliver
Local band comparable to the big leagues
Local band comparable to the big leagues
The Shockers’ favorite pre-game music
The Shockers’ favorite pre-game music
Linnabary: ‘Hndrxx’ splashes color into Future’s icy-grey world
Linnabary: ‘Hndrxx’ splashes color into Future’s icy-grey world
Campbell: Sheeran’s new album sinks, Minus the Bear soars
Campbell: Sheeran’s new album sinks, Minus the Bear soars
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Campbell: New Gorillaz major dissapointment

    Campus

    Remembering ‘Becky with the good hair’

  • Campbell: New Gorillaz major dissapointment

    Lifestyle

    Campbell: Cold War Kids deliver

  • Campbell: New Gorillaz major dissapointment

    Lifestyle

    Local band comparable to the big leagues

  • Campbell: New Gorillaz major dissapointment

    Special Editions

    Five ways to save money on your big day

  • Campbell: New Gorillaz major dissapointment

    Special Editions

    Top wedding venues

  • Campbell: New Gorillaz major dissapointment

    Lifestyle

    Campbell: Sheeran’s new album sinks, Minus the Bear soars

  • Campbell: New Gorillaz major dissapointment

    Arts & Culture

    Blaauw kilns finally on campus

  • Campbell: New Gorillaz major dissapointment

    Columns

    Campbell: Latest alt releases are killing the game

  • Campbell: New Gorillaz major dissapointment

    Arts & Culture

    Community creates in ADCI open house

  • Campbell: New Gorillaz major dissapointment

    Arts & Culture

    Ulrich Museum to launch student volunteer board