Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

PHOTOS: Greek community steps up their game

The annual Shock The Yard Step Show was held by the Greek community Friday evening at Koch arena.

Selena Favela, PhotographerApril 30, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Slideshow • 15 Photos
Selena Favela

Members of the Greek community perform during the Shock The Yard Step Show Friday evening (April 29, 2017)

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Arts & Culture

Malaysian Night brings together students from neighboring Kansas universities
Malaysian Night brings together students from neighboring Kansas universities
PHOTOS: Malaysian Night event lights up RSC
PHOTOS: Malaysian Night event lights up RSC
PHOTOS: Printmaking activities for the public
PHOTOS: Printmaking activities for the public
Blaauw kilns finally on campus
Blaauw kilns finally on campus
Community creates in ADCI open house
Community creates in ADCI open house

Other stories filed under Entertainment

Nico Hernandez gets win by TKO in pro debut
Nico Hernandez gets win by TKO in pro debut
Linnabary: ‘Hndrxx’ splashes color into Future’s icy-grey world
Linnabary: ‘Hndrxx’ splashes color into Future’s icy-grey world
Beach: Wolverine’s swansong ‘Logan’ worth a watch
Beach: Wolverine’s swansong ‘Logan’ worth a watch
For student-turned-songwriter, ‘every song is different’
For student-turned-songwriter, ‘every song is different’
Beach: ‘Get Out’ has some hits, some misses
Beach: ‘Get Out’ has some hits, some misses
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • PHOTOS: Greek community steps up their game

    Baseball

    PHOTOS: Shockers fly past Redbirds for victory

  • PHOTOS: Greek community steps up their game

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Familiar faces return to watch Wichita State top Northern Iowa

  • PHOTOS: Greek community steps up their game

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Aces accept defeat from Shockers

  • PHOTOS: Greek community steps up their game

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: Wichita State plucks the Illinois State Redbirds

  • PHOTOS: Greek community steps up their game

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: No rest at Springfest

  • PHOTOS: Greek community steps up their game

    Softball

    Losses to Northern Iowa spoil hopes of regular season title

  • PHOTOS: Greek community steps up their game

    Baseball

    Shockers top Illinois State in waterlogged slugfest

  • PHOTOS: Greek community steps up their game

    Campus

    Budget Advisory Committee encourages open communication for budget cuts

  • PHOTOS: Greek community steps up their game

    Baseball

    Offense guides WSU to double header sweep of Illinois State

  • PHOTOS: Greek community steps up their game

    Baseball

    PHOTOS: Shockers fly past Redbirds for victory