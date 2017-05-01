PHOTOS: Greek community steps up their game

The annual Shock The Yard Step Show was held by the Greek community Friday evening at Koch arena.
Selena Favela, Photographer • April 30, 2017 • Leave a Comment
Members of the Greek community perform during the Shock The Yard Step Show Friday evening (April 29, 2017)
Tags: greek, Greek Life, Step Show
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Notify me of new posts by email.
Other stories filed under Arts & Culture
Other stories filed under Entertainment
Baseball
PHOTOS: Shockers fly past Redbirds for victory
Galleries
PHOTOS: Familiar faces return to watch Wichita State top Northern Iowa
PHOTOS: Aces accept defeat from Shockers
PHOTOS: Wichita State plucks the Illinois State Redbirds
PHOTOS: No rest at Springfest
Softball
Losses to Northern Iowa spoil hopes of regular season title
Shockers top Illinois State in waterlogged slugfest
Campus
Budget Advisory Committee encourages open communication for budget cuts
Offense guides WSU to double header sweep of Illinois State
The Sunflower
© 2017 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.