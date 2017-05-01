Tomblin gets another raise
Vice President for Research and Technology Transfer John Tomblin received a raise of $67,103 in 2016 — after a $91,741 raise in 2015 — bringing his total salary for the calendar year to $585,394, according to a state payroll database.
“Dr. Tomblin’s duties and reporting lines were expanded when he was promoted to vice president for FY2014,” Vice President for administration and finance Werner Golling said in an email. “Additionally he secured additional external funding in FY2015 and FY2016.”
Tomblin is the highest paid Wichita State employee. Besides VP of research and finance, he is the executive director of the National Institute for Aviation Research and president of the WSU Innovation Alliance Board, which is a nonprofit set up to manage Innovation Campus.
Since 2011, Tomblin’s salary has increased by $244,474.
