Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Women win ninth straight MVC Tournament, men lose in semifinals

Sam Belsan, ReporterMay 1, 2017Leave a Comment

The+women%27s+tennis+team+clinched+the+MVC+regular+season+championship+title.
The women's tennis team clinched the MVC regular season championship title.

The women's tennis team clinched the MVC regular season championship title.

Sam Belsan

Sam Belsan

The women's tennis team clinched the MVC regular season championship title.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






In their final Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in school history, the women’s tennis team ended their legacy in the conference with their ninth straight tournament title. The men fell short in the semifinals.

In women’s play, the No. 1 Shockers (ranked No. 49 in ITA) blew past their first two opponents to easily reach the championship matchup.

WSU played Stony Brook on Friday winning 4-0.

The pairs of Marta Bellucco/Giulia Guidetti and Fatima Bizhukova/Gabriela Porubin defeated Ana Rodriguez/Amanda Foo and Elizabeth Tsvetkov/Yana Nikolaeva respectively (6-2 and 6-2).

After claiming the doubles point, Bizhukova, Porubin and Guidetti quickly swept up the singles points to end the match. Bizhukova defeated Ester Chikvashvili (6-1, 6-0), Porubin defeated Nadia Smergut (6-4, 6-2) and Guidetti defeated Tsvetkov (6-4, 6-1).

On Saturday, the women’s team went up against No. 4 Evansville. The Shockers won 4-0.

Wichita State took the first two matches in doubles and claimed the point. Bizhukova/Porubin defeated Chieko Yamada/Theodora Soldatou (6-1) and Tanaporn Thongsing/Ting-Ya Hsu defeated Diana Tkachenko/Nicoli Pereira (6-0).

In singles, Bizhukova beat Pereira (6-0, 6-0), Porubin defeated Daria Pentsova (6-3, 6-1) and Hsu won against Andrea Pascual-Larri (6-0, 6-2).

The Shockers cruised past Southern Illinois in the championship match to win 4-0.

WSU’s Bizhukova/Porubin beat Meagan Monaghan/Vitoria Beiroa (6-1) and Thongsing/Hsu defeated Xiwei Cai/Ana Sofia Cordero (6-2) to claim the doubles point.

WSU claimed the first three singles matches to earn their ninth-straight tournament championship.

Guidetti beat Cai (6-0, 6-2), Bizhukova defeated Athena Chrysanthou (6-0, 6-1) and Porubin beat Monaghan (6-0, 6-0).

The women’s team ended the season undefeated in conference play (7-0) and 18-8 overall. The tournament win earns the Shockers an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

In men’s play, the No. 3-seeded Shockers faced No. 2-seeded Southern Illinois on Saturday and lost 4-2.

The WSU duo of Andrea Caligiana/Eddie Stoica defeated Michal Kianicka/Daniel Martinez (7-6), but the Shockers lost the other two doubles matches and SIU claimed the doubles point.

Wichita State won the first two singles matches. Stoica played a strong game and beat Martinez in two sets (6-1, 6-2). Murkel Dellien faced a slight opposition from Alex Pozo but won in two sets as well (6-2, 6-4).

The men’s team ended the season with a 13-13 record.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Sports

10 players, 9 languages
10 players, 9 languages
Losses to Northern Iowa spoil hopes of regular season title
Losses to Northern Iowa spoil hopes of regular season title
Shockers top Illinois State in waterlogged slugfest
Shockers top Illinois State in waterlogged slugfest
Offense guides WSU to double header sweep of Illinois State
Offense guides WSU to double header sweep of Illinois State
PHOTOS: Shockers fly past Redbirds for victory
PHOTOS: Shockers fly past Redbirds for victory

Other stories filed under Tennis

10 players, 9 languages
10 players, 9 languages
Inoue’s rise credited to freshman improvements
Inoue’s rise credited to freshman improvements
Women’s tennis clinches ninth-straight MVC title on senior day
Women’s tennis clinches ninth-straight MVC title on senior day
Shockers drop final MVC matchup to Drake Bulldogs
Shockers drop final MVC matchup to Drake Bulldogs
Tennis can’t break the tiebreaker
Tennis can’t break the tiebreaker
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Women win ninth straight MVC Tournament, men lose in semifinals

    Campus

    ‘You’re never too old, it’s never too late’

  • Women win ninth straight MVC Tournament, men lose in semifinals

    Sports

    10 players, 9 languages

  • Women win ninth straight MVC Tournament, men lose in semifinals

    Campus

    Budget Advisory Committee encourages open communication for budget cuts

  • Women win ninth straight MVC Tournament, men lose in semifinals

    Sports

    Women’s tennis clinches ninth-straight MVC title on senior day

  • Women win ninth straight MVC Tournament, men lose in semifinals

    Campus

    Wichita State startups receive award money at entrepreneurship competition

  • Women win ninth straight MVC Tournament, men lose in semifinals

    Best of Wichita

    Best of Wichita: Do-nut miss out on these doughnuts

  • Women win ninth straight MVC Tournament, men lose in semifinals

    Best of Wichita

    Best of Wichita: Fairmount College of Liberal Arts and Sciences gets best college nod

  • Women win ninth straight MVC Tournament, men lose in semifinals

    Campus

    Power outage hits campus

  • Women win ninth straight MVC Tournament, men lose in semifinals

    Sports

    Shockers drop final MVC matchup to Drake Bulldogs

  • Women win ninth straight MVC Tournament, men lose in semifinals

    Sports

    Shockers lead KT Woodman after six events