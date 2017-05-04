Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

10 seniors awarded Senior Honor Men and Women distinction

Chance Swaim, Editor-in-ChiefMay 4, 20171 Comment

Courtesy

Courtesy

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Ten seniors were named Senior Honor Men and Women of the class of 2017.

“Being named a Senior Honor Man or Woman is one of the most prestigious honors a Wichita State University student can receive,” according to a university announcement about the awards.

Less than one out of a hundred students receive the award, and students are selected based on commitment to academic excellence, involvement on campus and contribution to the community, academic standing and oral and written communication skills.

2017 winners were Katie Deutsch, Kiah Duggins, Hassan Farhoud, Tyler Gegen, Nolan Jones, Ruben Lebron, Sarah Nelson, Tram Ngo, Bach Nguyen, and Jennifer Pinkston.

—Chance Swaim

1 Comment

One Response to “10 seniors awarded Senior Honor Men and Women distinction”

  1. Congrats on May 4th, 2017 2:18 pm

    Great group. Great honor. Congrats.

    [Reply]

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Campus

PHOTOS: Pet-A-Pug event helps students relieve stress before finals
PHOTOS: Pet-A-Pug event helps students relieve stress before finals
TEDx combines curiosity, creativity, connection
TEDx combines curiosity, creativity, connection
‘You’re never too old, it’s never too late’
‘You’re never too old, it’s never too late’
Remembering ‘Becky with the good hair’
Remembering ‘Becky with the good hair’
‘Have you seen this man?’ students ask
‘Have you seen this man?’ students ask

Other stories filed under Graduation Guide

WSU challenge coins — Vizzini’s gift to seniors
WSU challenge coins — Vizzini’s gift to seniors
What a journey it’s been
What a journey it’s been
The Sunflower year in review
The Sunflower year in review
I finished the damn thing
I finished the damn thing
Goodbye, Yellow Brick Road
Goodbye, Yellow Brick Road
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • 10 seniors awarded Senior Honor Men and Women distinction

    Campus

    Tomblin gets another raise

  • 10 seniors awarded Senior Honor Men and Women distinction

    Campus

    Christine Schneikart-Luebbe honored — questions remain

  • 10 seniors awarded Senior Honor Men and Women distinction

    Best of Wichita

    Best of Wichita: Saul gravy at Doo-Dah Diner

  • 10 seniors awarded Senior Honor Men and Women distinction

    News

    Linnabary accepts SGA nomination, no longer with The Sunflower

  • 10 seniors awarded Senior Honor Men and Women distinction

    Campus

    Female allegedly sexually assaulted by 2 males on WSU campus

  • Campus

    Two killed, two hurt in Oklahoma crash

  • 10 seniors awarded Senior Honor Men and Women distinction

    Columns

    SGA Debates: A disappoinment

  • 10 seniors awarded Senior Honor Men and Women distinction

    Campus

    Azad reinstated as student body vice president, suspension lifted

  • 10 seniors awarded Senior Honor Men and Women distinction

    Campus

    WATC affiliation document presented to faculty senate

  • 10 seniors awarded Senior Honor Men and Women distinction

    Campus

    The Revolving Door