10 seniors awarded Senior Honor Men and Women distinction
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Ten seniors were named Senior Honor Men and Women of the class of 2017.
“Being named a Senior Honor Man or Woman is one of the most prestigious honors a Wichita State University student can receive,” according to a university announcement about the awards.
Less than one out of a hundred students receive the award, and students are selected based on commitment to academic excellence, involvement on campus and contribution to the community, academic standing and oral and written communication skills.
2017 winners were Katie Deutsch, Kiah Duggins, Hassan Farhoud, Tyler Gegen, Nolan Jones, Ruben Lebron, Sarah Nelson, Tram Ngo, Bach Nguyen, and Jennifer Pinkston.
—Chance Swaim
Great group. Great honor. Congrats.
[Reply]