How Student Senate voted on the student fee increase for YMCA, athletics, wellness center

Matthew Kelly, ReporterMay 4, 2017Leave a Comment

Yes

Kathy Bond

Carleigh Camacho

Dan Corrieri

Timothy Dodd

Garin Egerton

Haley Ensz

Sydney Kalscheur

Claire Kirkland

Kyle Kopecky

Kelvin Lopez

Jason McCarty

Alex Miller

Aleyah Murray

Hasan Raffi

Greg Rubbert

Tommy Rudawsky

Jared Santos

Ryan Siebuhr

Lane Smith

Chris Thiel

Alexander Vulgamore

Jessica Wehkamp

Taylor Williams

 

No

Randy Barbour

Abel Barraza

Rochell Delevante

Raghavendra Deshmukh

Mindy Huynh

Zubair Kahn

Alexis Landreth

Xan Mattek

Paul Raymond

Shelby Rowell

Colton Russell

Kyler Sanders

Saylis Sengvilay

Demetrius Sterling

Anna Turosak

Umair Zoumy

 

Abstain

India Brelsford

Kylen Lawless

 

Absent

Kenon Brinkley

Theresa Doan

Luke Mohr

Sydney Simek

Katie Slavenburg

Lucia Talavera

Haneesha Vishwa Sai

