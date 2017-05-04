How Student Senate voted on the student fee increase for YMCA, athletics, wellness center
Yes
Kathy Bond
Carleigh Camacho
Dan Corrieri
Timothy Dodd
Garin Egerton
Haley Ensz
Sydney Kalscheur
Claire Kirkland
Kyle Kopecky
Kelvin Lopez
Jason McCarty
Alex Miller
Aleyah Murray
Hasan Raffi
Greg Rubbert
Tommy Rudawsky
Jared Santos
Ryan Siebuhr
Lane Smith
Chris Thiel
Alexander Vulgamore
Jessica Wehkamp
Taylor Williams
No
Randy Barbour
Abel Barraza
Rochell Delevante
Raghavendra Deshmukh
Mindy Huynh
Zubair Kahn
Alexis Landreth
Xan Mattek
Paul Raymond
Shelby Rowell
Colton Russell
Kyler Sanders
Saylis Sengvilay
Demetrius Sterling
Anna Turosak
Umair Zoumy
Abstain
India Brelsford
Kylen Lawless
Absent
Kenon Brinkley
Theresa Doan
Luke Mohr
Sydney Simek
Katie Slavenburg
Lucia Talavera
Haneesha Vishwa Sai
