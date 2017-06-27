Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Adiós, Doritos Locos: New food options coming to Wichita State

Taco Bell and Erberts & Gerberts will be replaced.

Evan Pflugradt, Opinion EditorJune 27, 20176 Comments

The+Taco+Bell+in+the+Rhatigan+Student+Center+will+be+replaced+with+Sono%2C+a+fast+food+Mexican+restaurant+retailer.+
The Taco Bell in the Rhatigan Student Center will be replaced with Sono, a fast food Mexican restaurant retailer.

The Taco Bell in the Rhatigan Student Center will be replaced with Sono, a fast food Mexican restaurant retailer.

Evan Pflugradt

Evan Pflugradt

The Taco Bell in the Rhatigan Student Center will be replaced with Sono, a fast food Mexican restaurant retailer.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Say goodbye to the Crunchwrap Supreme — Wichita State is changing its lunch options.

The university announced Chartwells will be the new food contractor, replacing Sodexo, whose contract expires June 30. Chartwells was awarded a 5-year contract by the university.

Taco Bell in the Rhatigan Student Center will be replaced with Sono, a fast food Mexican concept offering tacos, burritos, and rice bowls similar to Chipotle. Construction will begin in July when Chartwells takes ownership. Sono is expected to open in time for the fall semester.

Erberts & Gerberts in the RSC will be swapped for Mondo Subs. Construction will also begin in July, with an anticipated opening set for the fall semester.

Chick-Fil-A and Pizza Hut will remain in operation.

The Groundhouse will start serving coffee products from Reverie Coffee Roasters, a Wichita-owned and operated retailer. A select offering of Starbucks items will continue to be available at Fast Break, located in the RSC. Fast Break will transform to a full Starbucks, undergoing construction during the winter break and opening ahead of the spring semester.

Chartwells said they will continue to honor and employ Sodexo employees at their current pay rate, assuming they pass a background check.

6 Comments

6 Responses to “Adiós, Doritos Locos: New food options coming to Wichita State”

  1. Jamie on June 27th, 2017 2:53 pm

    Are you kidding me? This is so stupid. Taco Bell was one of the best places to eat for lunch because it’s not extremely over priced.

    [Reply]

  2. Emily schlenker on June 27th, 2017 5:28 pm

    More like adios, affordable lunch.

    [Reply]

  3. Sandwiches on June 28th, 2017 7:54 am

    But can Chartwells make good sandwiches? That is all that matters because a bad sandwich is why Sodexo is out the door. Hard to believe, but true.

    [Reply]

  4. Eric Stuewe on June 28th, 2017 8:22 pm

    What else is new. Something that was there before wasn’t the greatest, so we got something worse and more expensive.

    Not only did like having an *affordable* Taco Bell conveniently on campus, I was often impressed with their food. But hey, it’s all good ’cause now I can go eat off-campus more. Bardo, next time you send out a survey, pay attention to the opinions we give, because I sure of heck didn’t say get rid of the best option in the RSC, and probably campus.

    [Reply]

  5. All american republican on June 30th, 2017 4:35 pm

    Guys from information I herd, Sodexo didn’t turn a profit. Even though toco bell is extremely affordable, Sodexo still lost money. What you probably didn’t know is that in the Sodexo contract, if Sodexo does not make a profit then the RSC footed the amount lost i.e. student money was being used to cover Sodexo losses. What is more disturbing is that the administration of Wichita thinks that WSU needs a retail space in the innovation campus when a food court in the middle of campus with the most foot traffic cannot turn a profit. If only, if only, we all had some financial common sense.

    [Reply]

  6. Maybe on July 2nd, 2017 7:40 pm

    If Sodexo lost money it would only have been in the last year. That would coincide with the time Bardo and Tomblin pushed to amend the contract so other other vendors could be used. They had that one bad sandwich and hated the contract was followed. Nothing new to that.

    I would assume student fees will subsidize Innovation Campus losses. Curious to know how many millions Innovation is raking in for campus and academics. Or has that all gone to the company of the KBOR Chair?

    [Reply]

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Campus

Construction to begin on 2 unnamed additions to Innovation Campus this summer
Construction to begin on 2 unnamed additions to Innovation Campus this summer
Student Body President Hungate issues statement of response, protestors continue sit-in
Student Body President Hungate issues statement of response, protestors continue sit-in
Students protest Wichita State Student Body President Paige Hungate
Students protest Wichita State Student Body President Paige Hungate
Shepard to press charges for alleged discriminatory incident
Shepard to press charges for alleged discriminatory incident
University issues statement on hate speech, discriminatory behavior
University issues statement on hate speech, discriminatory behavior

Other stories filed under News

Rigg released without prejudice, ‘remains under investigation’
Rigg released without prejudice, ‘remains under investigation’
Former editor arrested for electronic solicitation
Former editor arrested for electronic solicitation
The cost of a degree at Wichita State continues to climb, tuition and fees increase
The cost of a degree at Wichita State continues to climb, tuition and fees increase
PHOTOS: Hartman Arena hosts fight night
PHOTOS: Hartman Arena hosts fight night
‘This is my time, this is my city’
‘This is my time, this is my city’
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Adiós, Doritos Locos: New food options coming to Wichita State

    Arts & Culture

    Fresh off a camel, Brian Regan heads to Wichita, preps for Netflix specials

  • Adiós, Doritos Locos: New food options coming to Wichita State

    Campus

    Student Body President Hungate issues statement of response, protestors continue sit-in

  • Adiós, Doritos Locos: New food options coming to Wichita State

    Campus

    Students protest Wichita State Student Body President Paige Hungate

  • Adiós, Doritos Locos: New food options coming to Wichita State

    Campus

    Shepard to press charges for alleged discriminatory incident

  • Adiós, Doritos Locos: New food options coming to Wichita State

    Campus

    University issues statement on hate speech, discriminatory behavior

  • Adiós, Doritos Locos: New food options coming to Wichita State

    Local

    Bird found hung in Azad family’s yard

  • Adiós, Doritos Locos: New food options coming to Wichita State

    Campus

    Student Body President Hungate’s parents subject of alleged racial incident directed at former Student Body President Shepard

  • Adiós, Doritos Locos: New food options coming to Wichita State

    Graduation Guide

    The Sunflower year in review

  • Adiós, Doritos Locos: New food options coming to Wichita State

    Columns

    There’s a lot of beauty in ordinary things

  • Adiós, Doritos Locos: New food options coming to Wichita State

    Campus

    Where is President John Bardo?