Adiós, Doritos Locos: New food options coming to Wichita State
Taco Bell and Erberts & Gerberts will be replaced.
Say goodbye to the Crunchwrap Supreme — Wichita State is changing its lunch options.
The university announced Chartwells will be the new food contractor, replacing Sodexo, whose contract expires June 30. Chartwells was awarded a 5-year contract by the university.
Taco Bell in the Rhatigan Student Center will be replaced with Sono, a fast food Mexican concept offering tacos, burritos, and rice bowls similar to Chipotle. Construction will begin in July when Chartwells takes ownership. Sono is expected to open in time for the fall semester.
Erberts & Gerberts in the RSC will be swapped for Mondo Subs. Construction will also begin in July, with an anticipated opening set for the fall semester.
Chick-Fil-A and Pizza Hut will remain in operation.
The Groundhouse will start serving coffee products from Reverie Coffee Roasters, a Wichita-owned and operated retailer. A select offering of Starbucks items will continue to be available at Fast Break, located in the RSC. Fast Break will transform to a full Starbucks, undergoing construction during the winter break and opening ahead of the spring semester.
Chartwells said they will continue to honor and employ Sodexo employees at their current pay rate, assuming they pass a background check.
Are you kidding me? This is so stupid. Taco Bell was one of the best places to eat for lunch because it’s not extremely over priced.
More like adios, affordable lunch.
But can Chartwells make good sandwiches? That is all that matters because a bad sandwich is why Sodexo is out the door. Hard to believe, but true.
What else is new. Something that was there before wasn’t the greatest, so we got something worse and more expensive.
Not only did like having an *affordable* Taco Bell conveniently on campus, I was often impressed with their food. But hey, it’s all good ’cause now I can go eat off-campus more. Bardo, next time you send out a survey, pay attention to the opinions we give, because I sure of heck didn’t say get rid of the best option in the RSC, and probably campus.
Guys from information I herd, Sodexo didn’t turn a profit. Even though toco bell is extremely affordable, Sodexo still lost money. What you probably didn’t know is that in the Sodexo contract, if Sodexo does not make a profit then the RSC footed the amount lost i.e. student money was being used to cover Sodexo losses. What is more disturbing is that the administration of Wichita thinks that WSU needs a retail space in the innovation campus when a food court in the middle of campus with the most foot traffic cannot turn a profit. If only, if only, we all had some financial common sense.
If Sodexo lost money it would only have been in the last year. That would coincide with the time Bardo and Tomblin pushed to amend the contract so other other vendors could be used. They had that one bad sandwich and hated the contract was followed. Nothing new to that.
I would assume student fees will subsidize Innovation Campus losses. Curious to know how many millions Innovation is raking in for campus and academics. Or has that all gone to the company of the KBOR Chair?
