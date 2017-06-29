Rigg released without prejudice, ‘remains under investigation’

TJ Rigg, an associate producer at KWCH Channel 12 News and former editor in chief of The Sunflower who was on his way to becoming a high school teacher, was released without prejudice from Sedgwick County Jail Thursday.

Rigg was arrested and booked into Sedgwick County Jail Tuesday afternoon on the charge of electronic solicitation.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office confirmed Rigg’s release Thursday.

A release without prejudice does not mean that charges against Rigg have been dropped. The release “means that the DA’s office can charge him later,” said Lt. Lin Dehning, spokesperson for the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s department.

“For now, it remains under investigation by the investigating agency,” Dehning said.

Electronic solicitation is a felony sex crime in the state of Kansas, defined as “enticing or soliciting a person, whom the offender believes to be a child, to commit or submit to an unlawful sexual act” through electronic means.

KWCH Eyewitness News reported Tuesday that they received an anonymous email Sunday showing a text message exchange and pictures detailing the alleged inappropriate behavior. KWCH reported that the station contacted police Monday and placed Rigg on leave pending the outcome of the police investigation.

“The case has been submitted to the office of the District Attorney,” Dan Dillon, spokesperson for the Sedgwick County District Attorney, said in an email Thursday. “The case was referred to law enforcement for further investigation.”

Rigg was editor in chief of The Sunflower during the 2014-2015 school year and worked at KWCH for the last two years. Rigg continued to work as a reporter and copy editor for The Sunflower until his graduation from Wichita State this spring.

Wichita public school officials confirmed Rigg had accepted a journalism teaching position at Wichita West High School.

Wendy Johnson, spokesperson for the district, told the Wichita Eagle that the district “immediately began (its) own investigation” of the alleged incident.

———

—Chance Swaim contributed