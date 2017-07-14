ICT Psych Fest to hit Wichita’s Steel Bar

Ten bucks for 12 bands.

That’s the asking price at this year’s Wichita Psych Fest at the Steel Bar located in downtown Wichita. Matthew Clagg — of Wichita’s psychedelic punk bands Domestic Drone and Mystery Blood — has taken in part in launching a shoegazing fest that is billed to last for over six hours.

Having been erected for the last four years in a tow, ICT’s Psych Fest has been a relative success according to Clagg. In his estimation, somewhere in the realm of 100-150 bodies have turned out to spectate at local dive bars. The shindig has been held at Rock Island Live, El Vaquero and Lucky’s.

“I try to make it a big party for everyone,” Clagg said in an interview with The Sunflower on Monday.

The bill Saturday night will be rounded off with bands ranging from psych punk shoe gazers Domestic Drone and ramping up to Seattle’s, Washington’s own Zen mother later in the evening. Saturday will also prove to be the first time that Zen Mother has played a show in Kansas.

Zen mother are a group of avant-garde musician’s led by Monika Khot and Adam Walcott Smith, both of Washington. They pump out a brand of samsara-like ambient music that prove to be the very definition of non-repetitive.

In an article by Lee Newman last week in the Seattle Weekly’s Arts Section, Zen Mother was referred to as having musically bizarre psychedelic traits which are quote, “…excursions into the currents of the unknown.”

Also playing in Saturday night’s lineup will be the following:

BRIDEGEIST

ARC FLASH

ZONE ENDER

DRESSY BESSY

PLANNING FOR BURIAL

PUT ME TO SLEEP FOREVER

RAMONA & THE PHANTOMS

SLOAN MOON

PLANET WHAT

NOT COPS

One thing to note for the show is that it is 21 and up for admission.

The show’s full line-up and details can be found on Facebook here.