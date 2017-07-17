Lyston Skerritt resigns from Wichita State
Skerritt has worked as the Assistant Director of Fraternity & Sorority Life since 2012.
Lyston Skerritt, Assistant Director of Fraternity and Sorority Life will resign from Wichita State, he announced in an email early Monday afternoon.
In an email obtained by The Sunflower, Skerritt addressed several students, colleagues and university alumni with an explanation for his resignation.
“The last year has been interesting and difficult for me personally and professionally resulting in great reflection,” Skerritt said in the message. “The root of my decision lies in a need to preserve my morals and affirm my ethics amidst an influx of operational culture and decisions made within the department and division.
“We must refocus on the students and be transparent about our intent.”
Skerritt will continue working until July 26.
He started work in the Student Involvement offices in July 2012.
A very heaithy decision. I wish Lyston well in his next adventures. I know this was a difficult decision. Our Greeks at WSU will miss him.
Interesting. It has been about five years now. And a few weeks.
If your morals was mess with Right On.
Best wishes for your future Lyston. I have enjoyed getting to know you and have appreciated your work with the Greek students.
Everyone knows unethical things are going down at WSU but do nothing about it because it would cost them something.
But then there are Lystons. Lystons walk out on good jobs because staying means reconciling in his mind that receiving a paycheck from an institution that he knows acts the expense of the others is worth it. And no amount of money is worth it.
Thank you.
It’s been a pleasure serving with you. Your passion, professionalism and service are exceptional. I’m not sure what you have on deck, but you will no doubt be great! Blessings!
Lyston,
Can you detail the issues of concern and the people involved that have shaped your decision?
