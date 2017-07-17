Lyston Skerritt resigns from Wichita State

Skerritt has worked as the Assistant Director of Fraternity & Sorority Life since 2012.

Lyston Skerritt, Assistant Director of Fraternity and Sorority Life will resign from Wichita State, he announced in an email early Monday afternoon.

In an email obtained by The Sunflower, Skerritt addressed several students, colleagues and university alumni with an explanation for his resignation.

“The last year has been interesting and difficult for me personally and professionally resulting in great reflection,” Skerritt said in the message. “The root of my decision lies in a need to preserve my morals and affirm my ethics amidst an influx of operational culture and decisions made within the department and division.

“We must refocus on the students and be transparent about our intent.”

Skerritt will continue working until July 26.

He started work in the Student Involvement offices in July 2012.