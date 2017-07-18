UPDATE: Wichita State to use financial aid money to lease from private company

The Flats at Wichita State University is a private-owned apartment complex on Innovation Campus. Aug. 14, Wichita State announced about 300 students would be moved from Fairmount Towers to the complex.

The Flats at Wichita State University is a private-owned apartment complex on Innovation Campus. Aug. 14, Wichita State announced about 300 students would be moved from Fairmount Towers to the complex.

Wichita State has entered an agreement with MWCB LLC to allow use of students’ federal financial aid money to pay for a lease on The Flats, a privately owned apartment complex.

According to Vice President of Student Affairs Teri Hall, Wichita State will lease The Flats, which is a privately-owned building on Innovation Campus. That will allow students who receive financial aid to use that money to pay rent at the apartment complex. Wichita State will then use students’ rent to pay the lease to MWCB LLC. Any money collected that surpasses the lease price will be profit for the university.

“I assume something’s been signed, but I haven’t seen it yet,” Hall said Friday. Hall said aspects of the agreement had been reached while she was on vacation the week before.

Details of the agreement have not been disclosed to the public.

Kansas Board of Regents policy states public universities must receive board approval before they “enter into agreements, written or verbal or implied relating to private housing; give preference to any owner or operator of private housing; guarantee occupancy in or payments for private housing; or provide public funds for the supervision, maintenance or operation of private housing.”

In response to a Kansas Open Records Act records request for any “documents related to authorization of operation of a private housing facility at Wichita State University by the Kansas Board of Regents,” the board of regents did not provide any documents approving Wichita State’s agreement to lease the complex from MWCB. The board regents did send approval of the building The Flats on Innovation Campus from 2016.

In June 2016, Wichita State requested authorization “to lease property to the Wichita State Innovation Alliance (WSIA) who will in turn enter into a 40-year ground sublease agreement with MWCB, L.L.C. to construct apartments with approximately 200 beds for upper level students.” The board authorized that agreement.

This June, the board of regents approved a campus master plan that included The Flats. The documents included no mention of Wichita State leasing the building from MWCB.

Wichita State has not responded to a similar request made by The Sunflower from the university.

The Flats was originally to become a private apartment complex on Innovation Campus. Hall said 48 — out of 280 — students had signed up to rent rooms from The Flats. The university announced Friday it would be moving 300 students from university-owned Fairmount Towers to The Flats. Placing 300 students into a planned 280 student housing area will be accomplished by doubling the number of beds in certain rooms, Hall said.

Hall said students who signed up for The Flats will pay their agreed upon rates for rooms and all of the included amenities (such as underground parking and a full-sized bed).

Fairmount Towers costs $4,380 to $5,900 for a school year. Nine months at The Flats would cost from $7,200 to $8,460 at its listed rates.

Announced rates at The Flats were criticised vehemently by several students, including by a February column in The Sunflower.

“I think your article’s wrong, and I don’t mind telling you,” John Tomblin said at a Feb. 23 Wichita State Innovation Alliance, Inc. board meeting of an opinion piece by The Sunflower that called the rent at the $938-a-unit apartments “too damn high.”

At that time, the university was not leasing the apartment complex from MWCB.

“We have no risk,” Tomblin said in a Feb. 25 interview. “So if it doesn’t fill and it’s a complete failure, I mean, we still own the ground and we’ll own what’s above the ground.”

Tomblin said the Flats being privately owned allowed the university to grow “without taxing the students, without taxing the state.” He said the university had no control of the prices set by the private company.

May 19, Wichita State announced rates at The Flats had changed in response to student concerns.

“No public or university funds or student fees are being used to finance the project. It is being developed by MWCB LLC. WSU is marketing the complex, and WSU Housing and Residence Life will operate the complex as a new option for on-campus living and to help streamline the application process for students,” the university announced in a May 19 statement about The Flats.

Now, depending on the details of the undisclosed lease agreement, it seems Wichita State has assumed the financial risk of housing in the private apartment complex.

The university also controls rent prices for The Flats, Hall said.

“They’re kind of functioning as a landlord for us,” Hall said of MWCB’s role in the project.

“In most ways, we get to run it like a residence hall, without having to pay the bonds for it,” Hall said.

“It truly is better for students who receive financial aid to be able to have the property leased by the university so that their financial aid can be used there,” Hall said. “Because, otherwise, if it’s not leased by the university, it’s seen as an off-campus property, even though it’s truly not, and they can’t use financial aid, so this agreement really benefits more students.”

When questioned if that meant she thought students taking on more loan debt was a good thing, Hall said she was talking about students who receive grants and other forms of financial aid.

“My point is, if we didn’t lease this property, students couldn’t use that money in The Flats,” Hall said.

“We’re going to try to make this as smooth a transition as possible and try to make people as happy as we can,” Hall said.