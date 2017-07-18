Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

2017 Maui Jim Maui Invitational matchups announced

Wichita State is set to face California for their first game of the tournament.

Aliyah Funschelle, ReporterJuly 18, 2017Leave a Comment

Wichita+State+fans+attempt+to+distract+a+free+throw+shooter.+
Wichita State fans attempt to distract a free throw shooter.

Wichita State fans attempt to distract a free throw shooter.

Manny De Los Santos

Manny De Los Santos

Wichita State fans attempt to distract a free throw shooter.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The 2017 Maui Jim Maui Invitational eight-team bracket was announced Tuesday. The tournament will run Nov. 20-22 at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui.

The Shockers’ first game of the tournament will be against California. The two have only met one other time in the 1975 Lobo Invitational in Albuquerque where California won 75-68.

The Bears went 21-13 last year and reached the postseason in eight of their last nine seasons. Cal did not make the NCAA Tournament in 2017 but earned the NIT 1 seed.

WSU and Cal will play on Nov. 20 at 4 p.m. CT on ESPN2. The winner will face the winner of VCU and Marquette in the semifinals on Nov. 21 at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Whoever loses the WSU Cal matchup will face the consolation bracket semifinals later that day on ESPN2 3 p.m. LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame and host Chaminade make up the rest of the bracket. WSU will face one of those four teams in the Nov. 22 placement round.

Jay Bilas, veteran ESPN college basketball analyst stated in the official release:

“It’s a fantastic field. With the star power and brand name power of Notre Dame and Wichita State at the top of the list, it is going to be a great Tournament. There are also up and coming teams attending that will challenge for national honors by the end of the season.”

All 12 Championship Round games of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

CBS Sports to broadcast 2018 AAC men’s basketball semifinals and championship
CBS Sports to broadcast 2018 AAC men’s basketball semifinals and championship
Morris and McDuffie to return 2017-2018 season
Morris and McDuffie to return 2017-2018 season
Daishon Smith announces transfer from Wichita State
Daishon Smith announces transfer from Wichita State
Two Shockers to test NBA Draft
Two Shockers to test NBA Draft
Wichita State ticket prices expected to increase with AAC move
Wichita State ticket prices expected to increase with AAC move

Other stories filed under Sports

The American Athletic Conference at a glance
The American Athletic Conference at a glance
AAC announces basketball pairings
AAC announces basketball pairings
PAID TO LEAVE
PAID TO LEAVE
Shockers exit MVC with loss to Missouri State
Shockers exit MVC with loss to Missouri State
Red hot Redbirds put Shockers on brink of elimination
Red hot Redbirds put Shockers on brink of elimination
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • 2017 Maui Jim Maui Invitational matchups announced

    Sports

    The American Athletic Conference at a glance

  • 2017 Maui Jim Maui Invitational matchups announced

    Local

    ‘This is my time, this is my city’

  • 2017 Maui Jim Maui Invitational matchups announced

    Sports

    AAC announces basketball pairings

  • 2017 Maui Jim Maui Invitational matchups announced

    Men's Basketball

    CBS Sports to broadcast 2018 AAC men’s basketball semifinals and championship

  • 2017 Maui Jim Maui Invitational matchups announced

    Men's Basketball

    Morris and McDuffie to return 2017-2018 season

  • 2017 Maui Jim Maui Invitational matchups announced

    Baseball

    Ritter’s walk-off brings Shockers win in home finale

  • 2017 Maui Jim Maui Invitational matchups announced

    Campus

    Students go ‘A Day Without Shoes’ to raise awareness of less fortunate

  • 2017 Maui Jim Maui Invitational matchups announced

    Best of Wichita

    Best of Wichita: Nifty Nut House continues to have best treats

  • 2017 Maui Jim Maui Invitational matchups announced

    Sports

    Odle ‘on the verge of fighting back’ after Olympic Trials, ACL injury

  • 2017 Maui Jim Maui Invitational matchups announced

    Special Editions

    Keep your themed wedding from looking like a glorified children’s party